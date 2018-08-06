Dialysis Equipment Market is Anticipated to Register 4.8% CAGR through 2028

Patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) currently have two treatment options – kidney transplant and dialysis. The limited number of kidney donors worldwide and the various medical complications that arise from dialysis have pushed the medical fraternity to look for suitable alternatives to treat ESRD. Implantable bio artificial kidneys are the latest innovation in healthcare science that provide the health benefits of kidney transplantation and potentially wipe out the need for dialysis. Powered by silicon nanotechnology, artificial kidneys seek to eliminate the torture faced by dialysis patients and may prove to be a boon to patients with acute renal failure.

In a new development, the Kidney Research Institute of the University of Washington is currently developing a wearable artificial kidney that is expected to go into clinical trials in 2022. This could be a game changer in the medical devices sector, and may reduce the dependency on dialysis equipment to a great extent.

Dialysis Continues to Remain Dominant Therapy to Treat ESRD

While developments in the global healthcare sector continue to focus on innovative products and therapies, dialysis is currently the most administered treatment option for ESRD. Dialysis equipment is in great demand in hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centres across the world, boosting demand in the global market. According to a recent research study published by Future Market Insights, the global dialysis equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% and will likely reach a valuation of US$ 23.6 Bn by 2028 end. The medical sector meanwhile continues to introduce newer dialysis equipment in the global market to address the varied needs of patients.

Portable Home Dialysis Equipment Trending the Global Market

Home dialysis has remained a preferred option for patients with renal disease as it is more convenient and less expensive than hospital based dialysis. Leading medical devices manufacturer Quanta has recently launched advanced haemodialysis equipment with an objective to improve the lives of patients requiring dialysis on a regular basis. This is an extremely flexible dialysis treatment that patients can take in the comfort of their homes. Quanta’s home dialysis equipment is portable, lightweight, and very easy to use. This dialysis equipment also incorporates advanced technology such as high-res screens with touchscreen functionalities and helps enhance patient outcomes.

Manufacturers of dialysis equipment are developing fully automatic, portable, and advanced dialysis equipment to treat patients of all ages suffering from ESRD. A notable technological advancement includes the introduction of high-efficiency and high-flux membranes, enabled by technical advances in membrane technology and polymer chemistry. Unlike traditional renal replacement machines, automated dialysis equipment facilitates the management of disease parameters digitally, thereby ensuring more accuracy and reducing costs of labour.

Wearable Dialysis Equipment to Ease Patient Discomfort; Expected to Rule the Global Market

With technology having proliferated every aspect of human lives, the innovation of wearable dialysis equipment is a blessing for countless dialysis patients, who can now break the shackles of confinement to fixed dialysis equipment and enjoy increased mobility. Wearable dialysis equipment is a miniature artificial HD machine based on dialysate regenerating sorbent technology. Designed for use as a belt, patients can wear this dialysis equipment for slow, gentle dialysis. This dialysis equipment is touted to best mimic the natural kidney function of blood cleansing. Given the continuous advancements taking place in medical device technology, wearable dialysis equipment may soon emerge in a more compact and small form factor to provide increased convenience and usability to patients.

Miniature artificial kidneys could redefine the entire ecosystem of dialysis treatment. The integration of portable home haemodialysis equipment facilitating elongated use in homes and offices with wearable artificial kidneys for peritoneal dialysis allowing uninterrupted blood cleansing throughout the day will ensure more patient comfort and guarantee better and enhanced performance of the dialysis equipment.

The dialysis equipment market is expected to witness significant innovations in the coming years. Whether an upgrade to existing dialysis equipment or a viable alternative to dialysis itself, new-age dialysis equipment will promise increased mobility, less trauma, more peace of mind, and reduction in the burden of healthcare costs.