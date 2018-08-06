Global Homogenizers Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Global Homogenizers Market Information by Type (Ultrasonic, Pressure, and Mechanical) by Technology (Single-valve Assembly and Two-valve Assembly), by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Homogenizers are equipment used to mix two non-soluble products into uniform consistency which helps to eliminate or reduce the separation. There is seen a rise in demand for homogenizers in the industries such as food & dairy, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and biotechnology. The food & beverage sector is estimated to have the largest share in the forecasted period sue to the increased adoption of the homogenization techniques. Such equipment provides several advantages as they reduces the microbiological activity, offering new categories of products and increasing their shelf-life.

The global homogenizer market size holds a value of around USD 1.2 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 2 Billion at a CAGR of approximately 4.3% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Homogenizers Market

The Asia-Pacific region has the largest share in the homogenizer market and this growth is expected to continue throughout the forecasted period. Emerging countries like China and India are witnessing a growing food and dairy industry resulting in an increased demand in homogenizers. Hence these factors will keep driving the market of homogenizers in the region.

Key Players

The key players of global homogenizer market report are Krones AG, GEA Group, SPX Corporation, Sonic Corporation, Avestin Inc., Bertoli s.r.l, FBF Italia s.r.l, PHD Technology International LLC, Microfluidics International Corporation, Ekato Holding GmbH, Alitec, and Simes SA.

The report for Global Homogenizers Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Global Homogenizers Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Homogenizers Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Global Homogenizers Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to five main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, Technology, End-use and by Region.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Homogenizers Market

