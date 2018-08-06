KONE India & Chitkara University Ink Industry-Academia Partnership for the Graduate Program & Talent Management

KONE India, a leading Elevator & Escalator company in the country and Chitkara University have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer a 3-year full-time diploma program in Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in Vertical Transportation. With this MoU, KONE and Chitkara will undertake Curriculum Development & Talent Management in Mechanical Engineering, which is requisite to the Vertical Transportation Industry.

The MoU has been signed by Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University in the presence of officials from the University & KONE India. The program is a 3-year full-time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Vertical Transportation for Students after class 10th. The Program will commence from August 2018 and the first batch of students will graduate in July 2021, and will be available for suitable placements. During the final year of the program, students will be entitled to an internship for a period of 5 months with KONE India.

“Through industry-academia partnerships, KONE is committed to transforming the lives of young people and inspire the next generation of innovators and skilled professionals,” said Mr. Gossain. He further added, “Chitkara University is known for itsunique approach to imparting knowledge & training to its students across multiple disciplines. We are pleased to partner with Chitkara to commence industry & country’s first diploma program in vertical transportation, which is designed to fulfil the requirement for a skilled workforce in our industry.”

On the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University said, “Industry linkages are crucial to ensure continued relevance between syllabus with industry development and latest R&D. We are delighted to collaborate with KONE India as part of our Industry associations initiative. Through this collaboration we will be leveraging on KONE’s strength and industry insight for curriculum development and training thereby, creating job-ready graduates who can make a meaningful contribution to the organization they serve.”

