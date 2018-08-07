Cast Iron Cookware Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market: Overview

Transparency Market Research offer 8-year forecast for the global cast iron cookware market between 2017 and 2025. The global cast iron cookware market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the cast iron cookware market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global cast iron cookware market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional cast iron cookware market.

Cast iron is a material that has been used to make cookware for hundreds of years. Cast iron is one of the materials that holds heat in a better way, made of an iron alloy and very rich in carbon. Cast iron cookware is extremely durable, and it can be used on every type of stove, and even on grills or campfires. Cast iron cookware is naturally non-stick if seasoned properly.

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market: Segmentation

By product type, the cast iron cookware market is segmented into unseasoned, seasoned, and enamel coated. The unseasoned cast iron cookware segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to its natural non-stick feature when seasoned property with oil. On the basis of end user, the cast iron cookware market can be segmented into households and food services. The food services segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 67.6% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. By style, the cast iron cookware market is segmented into Dutch ovens, cam pots, skillets/ fryers, woks, griddles, and bake ware. The skillets/ fryers cast iron cookware segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of sales channel, the cast iron cookware market is segmented into direct and indirect. Indirect segment is further sub-segmented into modern grocery retailers, traditional grocery retailers, and online retail. Amongst these sub-segments, the traditional grocery retailers is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 52.2% in 2017. The online retail sub-segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market: Scope of the Report

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights cast iron cookware demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the cast iron cookware ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global cast iron cookware market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global cast iron cookware market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global cast iron cookware market.

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market: Competitive Dynamics

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are cast iron cookware’ key players of the global cast iron cookware market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the cast iron cookware space. Key players in the global cast iron cookware market includes The Coleman Company, Inc., Tramontina USA, Inc., FINEX Cast Iron Cookware Co., Staub USA, Inc., Lodge Manufacturing Company, Le Creuset of America, Inc., Lava Cookware USA, The Vollrath Company LLC, Meyer Corporation, Camp Chef, Inc., American Metalcraft, Inc., and Marquette Castings.

Cast Iron Cookware Market: By Product Type

Unseasoned

Seasoned

Enamel Coated

Cast Iron Cookware Market: By End-use

Household

Food Services

Cast Iron Cookware Market: By Style

Dutch Ovens

Camp Pots

Skillets/ Fryers

Woks

Griddles

Bake Ware

Cast Iron Cookware Market: By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Modern Grocery Retailers

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Franchised Outlets

Others

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Cookware Speciality Stores

Others

Online Retail

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

