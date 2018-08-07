Enhanced Vision Systems Market 2018 Global Research Report and Gross Margin Analysis till 2023

Market Scenario:

Enhanced vision system is a type of imaging camera that detects infrared energy radiating from objects and forms a real-time video image which can be displayed on a dedicated video display screen. The primary purpose of enhanced vision systems is improving situational awareness. An enhanced vision system helps in eliminating the visual effects of darkness and turns it into daylight on display screen. As the darkness is eliminated it helps the pilot in avoiding clouds at night, thereby improving night vision. During the day, when the smoke and fog are not easily visible to naked eye, the system enables the pilot to see through smoke, haze and smog.

Based on technology, the millimeter wave radar segment of the enhanced vision systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Active sensors like millimeter wave (MMW) radars help in achieving a reliable vision that facilitates safe navigation. Among all imaging sensors, the most promising one for enhanced vision systems is the MMW radar as it has the lowest weather dependency.

Various authorities like U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), need to approve the manufacturing of components before installing them onboard. It is also difficult to obtain approval for the replacement of conventional systems onboard on the aircraft as it involves high investments.

Key Players

The prominent players in enhanced vision systems market are – Astronics Corporation (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), MBDA (U.K.), Opgal (Israel), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.) among others.

The global Enhanced Vision Systems Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 262 Million by 2023, at 4% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of enhanced vision systems market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Due to the presence of large OEMs and growing demand for private and regional jets, North America region has been dominating the market share of enhanced vision systems market.

Segments:

Enhanced vision systems market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component:

Camera

Sensors

Display

Processing unit

Control electronics

By Technology:

Infrared

Synthetic vision

Millimeter wave radar

Global positioning system

By Platform:

Fixed wing

Rotary wing

