Global Coronary Stent Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Indore, July 2018: Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the Global coronary stent market. According to the OMR analysis, the Global coronary stent market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global coronary stent market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing prevalence of heart diseases. The Global Coronary Stent Market is segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, type, material, end users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

“The coronary stent market is driven by increasing prevalence of heart diseases such as such as Coronary Heart Disease (CHD), Cardiovascular disease (CVD), stroke and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) globally. It is the leading cause of fatalities in men and women across the globe, giving rise to the adoption of coronary stents. According to American Heart Association, CAD is the most common type of heart disease across the globe and is estimated to remain on top for the next 20 years. Every year around 3.4 million women and 3.8 million men lose their life due to coronary artery disease. Such high incidences of CHDs are driving the coronary market and it is projected to positively influence the demand for coronary heart surgeries, devices and demand during the forecast period.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by high healthcare spending, technological advancement including development of latest technology-based stents and adoption of hybrid operating rooms and minimally invasive surgeries. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions for the forecasted period of 2018-2023. APAC market is driven by the rising healthcare spending, improving infrastructure& economy, and rising standards of living.

