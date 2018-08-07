Musk Aroma Chemicals Market Size 2018 Global Industry, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast to 2023

Musk Aroma Chemicals Market 2018 Industry and forecast to 2023 report analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, analysis, size, share, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Musk Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation:

The global musk aroma chemical market is categorized into source, application, and regions. Based on source, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Naturally musk aroma chemicals are derived from plants and animals. Muscone and civetone are the types of natural musk, whereas synthetic musk are known as white musks and are extensively used across the globe. Synthetic musk can be further classified as nitro musk, cylic ethers, polycyclic, alicyclic, and aliphatic.

Among the source, synthetic segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of volume and value in 2016 and will continue its dominance over the assessment period, 2017 to 2023. The demand for the natural segment is expected to hamper due to stringent regulations on animal killing as well as strict quality standards. Based on application, the market is segmented into soap & detergent, cosmetics & personal care, food, household products, and others.

Others segment comprises of pharmaceutical, candles, and toiletries. Among these, cosmetic & personal care accounted for around 35% of the overall market share and is expected to retain its dominance due to wide utilization of beauty care products across the globe. Moreover, expansion of soap & detergent industry due to wide utilization of detergent in household as well as public laundry is predicted to propel the growth of the market

Musk Aroma Chemicals Top Key Players:

The major players operating in the Global Musk Aroma Chemicals Market are PFW Aroma Ingredients (the Netherlands), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. , The Good Scents Company , Bell Flavors & Fragrances , International Flavors & Fragrances , Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), Takasago (Japan), Guangzhou Flower Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd. (China), A.M. Aromatics Private Limited. (India), and others.

Musk Aroma Chemicals Market Scenario:-

Based on geography, the global musk aroma chemicals market is categorized into five regions namely–North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Europe accounted for around 33% market share in 2016 and continues to holds the largest market share. European musk aroma chemicals market is classified into Italy, France, Germany, UK, Spain, and others. Germany and UK hold the largest market share and are predicted to retain their dominance due to large investments in R&D and increasing usage of branded personal care products. Moreover, rising popularity of customized & celebrity perfumes have positively influenced demand in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the market in Spain, Italy, France, and Russia are predicted to register steady CAGR on account of increasing laundry business, rising healthcare sector, and improved living standard.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a robust growth due to rising consumption of bleaching and cleaning agent in laundry and household sector. Countries such as Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, India, China, and South Korea are among the major contributors in the regional growth of the market and is predicted to grow with a healthy CAGR on account of expansion of numerous end use industries. The Middle Eastern & African countries such as United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Israel, Qatar, and Turkey are the key contributors in the regional market growth on account of increasing tourism activities which in turn propel the demand for soaps & detergents and thus drive the growth of the market

