Seamless Steel Pipe Will Turn Environmental Protection Pressure Into Power

Many contemporary steel pipe plants are facing increasing environmental pressures in eliminating backward production capacity, exhaust emissions, wastewater discharge and fixed waste discharge. Environmental protection has indeed increased the cost of seamless steel pipe plants, but in the long run, through the environmental protection standards, through the price means to promote the elimination of backward production capacity, it is forced to accelerate the structural adjustment of the industry, the seamless steel pipe plant to accelerate the transformation and upgrading, and this will eventually Can achieve sustainable development.

Accelerating the reorganization of steel pipe plants will help to improve the industrial concentration of seamless steel pipes and electric resistance welded pipes and enhance the competitiveness of enterprises. However, people are cheering, and it is necessary to understand that corporate restructuring is not a panacea for the seamless steel pipe industry. There are still many problems in industrial development that need to be resolved.

We want to get richer substances, want to play in the blue sky and white clouds, and we need to breathe clean air in minutes. However, the black industrial chain that plays an important role in the national economic system seems to be difficult to tear off the label of “high pollution, high energy consumption, high cost, low efficiency” (three highs and one low), and it is deeply immersed in the blue pressure when environmental pressures increase day by day. Color dilemma.”

It is an ecological portrayal of the status quo of China’s seamless steel pipe industry. The price of seamless steel tubes is sluggish, the cost of steelmaking is difficult to control, the pressure of survival of manufacturers is increasing, and there is a need for heating. The state called for the rectification of the industry, and proposed to control the total amount and eliminate backwardness. In this context, the title of “China’s No. 1 Steel Giant” has been continuously replaced between Baosteel, Shandong Iron and Steel, and Hebei Iron and Steel. The restructuring of China’s seamless steel pipes has gradually culminated.

As China’s economy enters the “new normal”, 2015 will be a crucial year for a stable growth structure. We do not need to jump out of the “enterprise efficiency – insufficient funds – maintain backward production methods – three high and one low” in the endless cycle, update the concept of development, change environmental protection pressure for development, accelerate transformation and upgrading, not only pay off the “environmental owing” The old account, while at the same time realizing the economic development under the new normal.

The Chinese government is very concerned about the restructuring of the steel pipe plant. In March this year, the government issued the “Steel Industry Adjustment and Revitalization Plan”, which reorganized the seamless steel pipe plant as the top priority, hoping to realize the seamless steel pipe industry from large to strong. In the near future, we have spared no effort to accelerate the “Regulations on Steel Mergers and Reorganizations”, which shows that the government is concerned about this matter.

It is foreseeable that some seamless steel pipe plants that are not well managed and whose environmental protection is not up to standard will gradually withdraw from the historical stage. Only a seamless steel pipe factory with strong competitiveness and environmental protection standards can stay. In this process, enterprises must become passive and take the initiative to actively accelerate the transformation and upgrading, and further strengthen the upgrading and promotion of energy-saving and emission reduction technologies.