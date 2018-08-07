SHUBH LOANS STRENGTHENS ITS LEADERSHIP, APPOINTS ORIOL MIROSA AND VENKAT SRINIVASAN

Digital lending platform Shubh Loans has announced the appointment of Dr. Oriol Mirosa as their Chief Data Scientist and Mr. Venkat Srinivasan as the Head of Lending.

Oriol is a data scientist with over 15 years of experience in research and data analysis. Before joining Shubh Loans, he was Assistant Professor of Sociology and Global Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he conducted several research projects in Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

Venkat, prior to joining Shubh Loans, was head of lending with UK based Neo-bank Monzo. He has also worked in American Express, Citibank and Lloyds Bank.

Being India’s next-gen credit scoring and lending platform, Shubh Loans has been strengthening its risk management and data science team. With Oriol and Venkat joining the team, they will be able to accelerate their journey to provide optimal credit to all.

“Our endeavour has been to hire “Best in Class” professionals wherever in the world they maybe. Both Venkat and Oriol are domain experts and add tremendous value to our stellar team” said Monish Anand, CEO and Founder, Shubh Loans.