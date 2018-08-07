Spinel Electronics – Offering the Best Cameras for Integrated Solutions

In this age of advancement, we use lots of electronic devices for our day to day domestic and business requirements. You all would be knowing that every electronic device is equipped with various other components for its overall performance. One such important component is a camera, which you must have seen these days with almost every laptop and smart phone. Additionally, a 1080P USB camera module these days is one of the primary requirementsin almost every manufacturing industry.There is hardly any solution unit, where you would not see many cameras installed on all major devices. The industries are leveraged with it, and many of the bigger manufacturing machineries are monitored with a camera for optimal functioning.

If you own a business where you may require the cameras of the perfect quality, you may approach us at Spinel Electronics. We provide various types of customized electronic solutions for various types of cameras. Some of our solutions specific to cameras include image sensors, panoramic, WDR, thermal, dual lenses, different angles of view, low-light capturing, infrared solutions, weatherproofing, cable assembly, desired power voltage, resolutions, frame rate,720P USB camera module, and more.However, these are not the only things that we do. We are always happy to accept any kind of smaller to bigger project related to customized electronics solutions for the cameras.You may also contact us for the mass production of your ordered accessories for the cameras.

We hold all the experience required for developing the design and prototypes of the requirement.We ensure to discuss those with our clients so that they agree on to it. Once after their consent, we start developing it as per the specifications. We strive to attain the best quality to delight our customers. We ensure a close coordination with our customers to ensure that they are satisfied at every stage of the development. Being one of the best camera module manufacturing company in the Orange County, we are expert in designing and developingserial JPEG cameras, low light USB board camera, network (IP) cameras, and other special cameras. Once we develop our solution, we take it through the series of testing processes to ensure that our clients are delivered the best quality product or service.

Contact Us:

Spinel USA LLC

Address: – 4199 Campus Drive, Ste 550,

Irvine, CA 92612 United States

Telephone: – +1 (800) 837-5859

Fax: – + 1 (949) 679-3266

Email at: – info@spinelelectronics.com

Website: – https://www.spinelelectronics.com/