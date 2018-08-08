Heart Health Products Market 2017 to 2023 – Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players, Trends and Forecasts

Market Definition:

Heart Health Products are defined as supplements that help in treating the heart health conditions. Heart health products can be fortified food products, functional food or dietary supplements extracted from the natural resources. The products are designed in order to keep the cholesterol level low and to prevent the risk of heart diseases. The products are generally are low in saturated fat, total fat, cholesterol, and sodium to support the functioning of a healthy heart.

Market Scenario:

The increasing cases of mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases have raised the demand for heart health products globally. According to the WHO fact sheet, approximately 17.5 million people died from CVDs in 2012 which represents 31% of the overall global deaths. Out these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to heart stroke. Raising health awareness is supporting the growth of heart health products on a global level. The shift of food preferences and choice of healthy lifestyle amongst the wide population of people is fueling up the market demand for such healthy products. The health benefits obtained from the heart health products is considered one of the major drives of the product’s market.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2512

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Heart Health Products market are Ion Labs, Inc. (U.S.), NBTY, Inc (U.S.), GNC Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), ALTICOR Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Orthomolecular Research (Canada), Silvertown Health (U.K.), Asterism Healthcare Group (Japan), Physician Naturals (U.S.), Irwin Naturals (U.S.), Nature’s Way Products, Inc (U.S.), NAG Nutritech Ltd (China), Maritzmayer Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Intended Audience

Heart Health Products manufacturers

Heath sectors

Food and Nutrition products manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Latest Industry Updates

November 2017 Herbal life nutrition has launched two heart health products in India in order to cater the huge demand of heart health products

March 2017 Optibiotix has launched heart health products in the trade show of Europe

January 2017 Fonterra has launched heart health products under the brand name of “Anlene” in Malaysia

Competitive Analysis

Key manufacturers are concentrating to augment its brand name by arranging several promotional activities. The companies are participating in various social media promotions, events and interaction with the consumers. The manufacturers are demonstrating their new product offerings in various exhibitions to entice new customers. By this strategy the product of the company will become popular among the consumers which will aid in overall profitability of the company.

Moreover, the key players are emphasizing more on the research & development process in order to introduce new product and also to extend the product line. Key players are introducing new heart health products to intensify the volume sales and also to increase the overall revenue of the company.

In addition, manufacturers are penetrating into the untapped market in order to increase the overall revenue. Apart from that, key manufacturers are opening new manufacturing plant in attractive locations in order to cater the increasing demand of heart health products.

The key players profiled in heart health products are Nestle SA (Switzerland), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Dean Foods (U.S.), Altria Group (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), General Mills (U.S.), and Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The Global heart health products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023 followed by Europe. This is attributed to the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the heart diseases and increasing disposable income of consumers.

Also, various innovative products introduced by key players in the North American region is playing a major role to upsurge the sales of heart health products in the review period. Among the North American countries, the U.S. is accounting for more than 80% of the market proportion in the North America region. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a high pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumer coupled with high acceptance of new product.

Also, the key players are emphasizing more in the emerging market of Asia Pacific region to increase the overall customer base. Moreover, consumers in Asia Pacific becoming more conscious of their food habit which in turn is anticipated to accelerate the heart health products in the Asia Pacific region especially in India & China.

Access Complete Report Detail @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heart-health-products-market-2512