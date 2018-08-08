Heavy Construction Equipment Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Heavy Construction Equipment Global Market – Overview

Heavy construction equipment has been proved as a backbone for construction industry in order to save a lot of time and labour cost. There are several equipment that serve various purpose at construction sites. Various activities including earthmoving, material handling, transporting materials, etc. are catered by heavy construction equipment. High investments of construction industry in BRIC countries are driving the growth for heavy construction equipment market. Additionally, the need of satisfying rising infrastructure demand by growing population will enhance the growth prospects of heavy construction equipment market. The lucrative and high investment areas of construction industry in emerging economies and organization of upcoming world sports such as FIFA World Cup and Olympics will boost the demand for heavy construction machinery. The global heavy construction equipment industry growth is directly related to the worldwide infrastructural development activities. Addition of new technologies to the existing systems has been an ongoing trend within the market. Adoption of these equipment has been increasing over the time. High cost of heavy construction equipment is one of the major factors supporting retrofitted equipment. Some of the major players operating within heavy construction equipment market arena include Caterpillar, Terex, Komatsu Ltd, CNH, John Deere, Oshkosh Corp., and Kobelco Cranes.

Huge investments in infrastructural projects in BRIC countries have spurred the demand for heavy construction equipment for commercial and residential purpose. Asia-Pacific region has given a tough competition to well established European and U.S. markets when it comes to heavy machinery. Increasing demand in Brazil is one of the key factors for the market growth. This is owing to the continued economic growth and political steadiness in the country. The construction companies are now focusing their attention to India for business. This is being achieved by either formation of alliances with the local players or through subsidiary companies. The buying behaviour in India is changing from “price based” to “value for money”. Moreover, the construction sector in Brazil has witnessed a good growth with the development in Brazilian economy. Infrastructural projects in the region have been steadily rising. Consequently, there is a high demand for construction equipment, which is attracting big market players to enter the region for business expansion. Recently, Hyundai Heavy Industries opened its first construction equipment factory in Brazil. The factory is estimated to have an annual production capacity of around 3,000 units. The company plans to further increase the capacity by 1,000 units over the next year. The equipment developed includes wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, and excavators. Hyundai had invested $175 million for the development of more than 6 million sq. ft. factory. The company has already received orders for 8 projects in Brazil for 500 construction equipment. Couple of these projects includes railway project in Northeast Brazil and hydroelectric power plant in the state of Para. Entry of such big players in Brazil indicates a significant demand coming for heavy construction equipment.

Key Players:

Caterpillar (US), Cnh Global NV (Netherlands), Doosan Infracore Ltd (South Korea), Hitachi Construction Machinery (Tokyo), Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd (South Korea), JCB (UK), John Deere & Co (US), Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd (Japan), Komatsu Ltd (Japan), Liebherr-International Ag (Switzerland), Manitou Group (France), Manitowoc Group (US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (China) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market.

Market Segmentation

For the better understanding of the report has been segmented on the basis of Types (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others (Cranes, Excavator, Dozer)), Applications (Mining & Excavation, Earthmoving, Transportation, Lifting, Material Handling, Others), & end users (Oil & Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Military, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry and Others)

The report for Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

