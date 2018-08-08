Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry Overview, Trends and Market Growth Analysis Research Report 2022

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Bioness, Inc., Bionik Labs, Bioxtreme, Denecor, Ectron Ltd., Ekso Bionics, Helius Medical Technologies, Hocoma AG, MagVenture A/S, Medtronic, Neuro Style, Rehab-Robotics Company Limited, Rehabtronics Inc, St Jude Medical Inc., Tyromotion, and others.

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the report is segmented in to 4 key dynamics

By Product Types: Including Neuro-robotic devices, Wearable Devices, Brain Computer Interface, Non-Invasive Stimulators and other.

By End Users: Hospitals/clinics, cognitive care centers, research institutes, and other.

By Applications: Spinal Cord Injury, Stroke, Brain Trauma Injury, Parkinson’s disease, Schizophrenia, Cerebral Palsy and other.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

January 24, 2018 – Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (US) a leading global medical technology company in to neurological wellness, announced that partnering with the ARL (US Army Research Laboratory), it has executed a CRADA (Cooperative Research & Development Agreement) establishing a platform for collaborative research programs. Subsequently, Helius and ARL executed a Joint Work Statement (JWS) launching a research program to investigate Helius’ Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) for the enhancement of cognitive, emotional and physical readiness and response through mindfulness and meditation training.

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market – Highlights

Neurorehabilitation Device is basically a therapeutic device (handy electronic machines) used in rehabilitation programs for the patients recovering from neurological (central nervous system) damages & have lost the ability to perform routine activities even; due to injuries & diseases such as traumatic brain injury multiple sclerosis, stroke, brain tumour, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease etc.

Acknowledging the exponential growth the market of Neurorehabilitation Device is perceiving currently and the growth prospects the market is demonstrating globally; Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2022. In its report MRFR asserts that the global Neurorehabilitation Device Market of is forecasted to reach US$ 2.25 Billion in 2022 growing at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Emergence of robotics is considered as one of the prominent factor driving the market growth to an extent.

These devices help people regain their ability to function independently by getting them involved in activities like assessment, training, stimulations and game play. Gradually, with the help of these, patients recover & regain control over their body.

Over the past few years, Neurorehabilitation Devices have evolved greatly, witnessing phases of active-engagement to neuromodulation and now robotics. And with each phase, the industry has grown too; witnessing augmented demand & uptake.

In addition, predominant factors driving the market growth include; increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, government funding programs, technological advancements etc. Some of well-established market players are employing robotics in the rehabilitation technologies in order to enhance the scope of the rehab process. Which in turn is contributing to the market growth. Heavy investments transpired in to the field of R&D by the manufacturers to develop devices with adept technology provide a large impetus to the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as cost associated with the neurological rehabilitation programme along with the technological incompetence among the professionals are considered as market growth restricting factors. Also, scepticism of physicians towards the advancement & efficacies of these devices is likely to restrict the market growth.

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market – Regional Analysis

North America market dominates the Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market with the significant market share. While Europe & Asia Pacific stand at the second & third positions respectively in terms of the market share.

Factors such as, advancements in technology, coupled with the prevailing neurological disorders, availability of advanced infrastructure and growing awareness towards the advantages & efficacies of Neurorehabilitation Devices and centers are attributing to the growth of North America and Europe Market.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Neurorehabilitation Devices. However high cost associated with the purchase and implementation of these devices is impeding the regional market growth.

