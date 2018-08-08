Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market Production, Emerging Technologies and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Scenario

The purpose-built backup appliance provides the better solution for the protection storage, protection software, easy-to-deploy, pre-configured appliance, encryption, fault detection, healing and others. The limitation of these appliances are its expansive coverage for physical and virtual workloads, including support for a wide application ecosystem and multiple hypervisors. These coverage are extended to the cloud along with native cloud-tiering and that can be used for long-term retention to private or public cloud. It also offers data duplication that enables more efficient data protection.

The companies such as Dell EMC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Axcient Inc. (U.S.), Barracuda Network Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), are the leading providers of purpose-built backup appliance solution in the market. In June, 2017, Dell EMC has launched integrated data protection appliance and expands cloud data protection portfolio. It enables the customer to ensure data is secure, backed up and protected against disasters and outages and providing a new data backup and protection solutions.

The global purpose-built backup appliance market is bifurcated on the basis of products, components, end users and region. The products are segmented into open systems, mainframe systems and others. The components are segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The end users are segmented retail, government & defense, IT & telecommunications, healthcare and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market is expected to grow at USD ~10 Billion by 2023, at ~15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global purpose-built backup appliance market are – Dell EMC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Axcient Inc. (U.S.), Barracuda Network Inc. (U.S.), Arcserve LLC (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (U.S.), Commvault Systems Inc. (U.S.), Quantum Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The global purpose-built backup appliance market has been segmented on the basis of product, components, end users and region.

Global Purpose-built backup appliance Market By Products:

Open Systems

Integrated System

Target System

Mainframe Systems

Others

Global Purpose-built backup appliance Market By Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

Global Purpose-built backup appliance Market By End Users:

Retail

Government & Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Global Purpose-built backup appliance Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of purpose-built backup appliance market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in purpose-built backup appliance market as it provides deduplication with the average of 55:1 deduplication rate for data residing both on premise and in the cloud. The purpose-built backup appliance market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for purpose-built backup appliance market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Purpose-built backup appliance manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Purpose-built backup appliance providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

