Senior Helpers Lakeland Assists Seniors with Alzheimer’s and Other Forms of Dementia

The team of highly trained, professional caregivers provides customized plans for its Alzheimer’s and dementia care services for seniors.

[LAKELAND, 08/08/2018] – Senior Helpers offers in-home care services for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. The organization aims to make the lives of clients and their families’ more comfortable and enjoyable.

Furthermore, Senior Helpers understands the struggles that families face when their senior loved ones suffer from such conditions. The organization has a team of professional caregivers who have undergone extensive training to provide the right level of individual care and support.

Quality Care for Seniors

Senior Helpers provides quality care services for seniors who want to stay at home but require assistance with daily activities. The senior home care for Bartow and surrounding communities can customize a care plan, which may include assistance with light housekeeping and personal care assistance.

The in-home care company carefully screens and chooses caregivers to ensure that they can deliver the services that clients expect. The organization aims to help seniors live independently at home.

A Positive Approach

According to Senior Helpers, caregivers utilize a unique approach to care called Senior Gems®. The senior care company explains, “Our Senior Gems® approach is about creating a positive environment that focuses on what they can do, not what they can’t do.”

Teepa Snow, a nationally recognized an occupational therapist of Positive Approach, LLC, is the creator and developer of Senior Gems®. The organization collaborates with Snow to create and develop comprehensive training programs for caregivers and offices around the country.

About Senior Helpers

Tony Bonacuse, with the help of Peter Ross, founded Senior Helpers, initially operating in Baltimore, Maryland in 2002. The in-home care provider ensures a better quality of life for its elderly clients and their families, offering services such as personal care, respite care, live-in care, transition assistance, and more. The company focuses on dependability of service, continuity of caregivers, and independent living at home, among others.

For more information, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/lakeland today.