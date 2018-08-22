Global Lecithin Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

We have produced a new premium report Lecithin Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Lecithin. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Lecithin Market by global lecithin market by source, application, and region. the source includes soy oil based lecithin, egg based lecithin, cotton and rape oil lecithin, marine and milk lecithin, and others. similarly, application includes food emulsifiers, feed industry, nutrition & supplements, pharmaceuticals, industrial application through main geographies in the Global Lecithin Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Lecithin is a class of phospholipids that are obtained from naturally occurring substances, primarily from edible oils and eggs and which are primarily used in the food industry as an emulsifying agent. Lecithin is also used as dietary supplement esp. for the cardiovascular diseases, and as anti-aging agent. The global lecithin market is expected to demonstrate good demand as the global per capital GDP is on rise and is resulting in the increased uses across the income levels. Thus, in order to meet demand veg oil refiners are establishing facilities for the lecithin production in their production lines. This in turn, is expected to boost the global lecithin market over the forecast period. Currently, the global demand for lecithin is higher than the supply. Therefore, leading suppliers of lecithin are expected to introduce lecithin manufacturing facilities. The report on global lecithin market covers a comprehensive view of the production as well as consumption of lecithin in the world market.

The global Lecithin market was worth USD 1.66 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 2.89 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2017 and 2023. The global Lecithin market is driven by the factors such as growing demand for convenience food, rising awareness about the usability of lecithin in multiple industry applications, growing health awareness and preference for natural sources of ingredients. However, incidences of allergy to soy lecithin and health hazards associated with hexane which is used for extraction of lecithin are likely to act as primary restraining factors affecting the global lecithin market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global lecithin market by source, application, and region. The source includes soy oil based lecithin, sun oil based lecithin, egg based lecithin, cotton and rape oil lecithin, marine and milk lecithin, and others. Similarly, application includes food emulsifiers, feed industry, nutrition & supplements, pharmaceuticals, industrial application.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe dominates the world lecithin market in terms of dollar share, while North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth in the North American region is primarily driven by growing preferences for natural ingredients and rising application industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics in North America.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global lecithin market such as BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lipoid Gmbh, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Stern-wywiol Gruppe Gmbh & Co. Kg, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Avanti Polar Lipids Incorporated, Lasenor Emul S.L., Lecico Gmbh, Vav Life Sciences Private Limited, Cargill Incorporated.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of lecithin globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Lecithin. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the lecithin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to lecithin market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the lecithin market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on lecithin market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the lecithin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

