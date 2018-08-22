Oryzenin Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Oryzenin Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Oryzenin. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Oryzenin Market by product type(concentrates, hydrolysates, isolates), form(dry and liquid), application(bakery & confectionary, dairy alternatives, food & beverages, meat analogs & extenders) through main geographies in the Global Oryzenin Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Oryzenin Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Oryzenin Market are Axiom Foods Inc, AIDP Inc, BENEO GmbH, Bioway Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd, Golden Grain Group Ltd, Green Labs LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Ribus Inc, Ricebran Technologies and Shaanxi Fuheng & Biotechnology Co.Ltd.

Global oryzenin market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13% and 15% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Oryzenin is a glutelin present in rice and it makes up large part of protein in rice, though rice contains only 7% protein, compared to other grains. glutelins possess a well-defined structure. Oryzenin is a low molecular weight glutelin and it does not dissolve in alcohol and water. Oryzenin contains amino acids and branch chain amino acids. Oryzenin helps in increasing power, increasing size of skeletal muscles, attaining leaner and stronger body. Oryzenin find applications in some food and beverages industries, due to high protein content and its properties such as emulsification, texturizing, gelling, foaming, solubility, viscosity, water binding and some others. Oryzenin based products are safe alternative for people with gluten intolerance.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/5

Major companies such as Axiom Foods Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Ricebran Technologies, Golden Grain Group and some others focus on Research and Development and innovation to create products such as cholesterol free, dairy free, gluten free, GMO free and soy free, to meet the requirement of specific customer bases. Increasing health consciousness among people and their need for natural proteins to supplement their fitness activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the global oryzenin market. Due to the functional properties, the rice protein is witnessing significant increase in demand and it is driving the growth of oryzenin market.

Increasing awareness about the plant protein and the cost-effectiveness of plant protein relative to animal protein are enhancing the growth of demand for oryzenin. As it is easier to handle and transportation, cheaper compared to wet type, dry type of oryzenin accounts for highest market share, in the global oryzenin market. Increasing demand for the sports drinks and energy nutrition products drives the demand for rice protein and it enhances the growth of the global oryzenin market. Presence of different types of amino acids in oryzenin helps in faster muscle recovery among athletes and people who undertake fitness activities.

Due to the cost effectiveness and introduction of new products, concentrates segment of the global oryzenin is anticipated to attain the highest growth, during the forecast period 2017-2023. As a safe alternative source for protein for people with intolerances for soy, gluten, lactose and some others, oryzenin provide huge opportunities for major market players to expand during the forecast period. Higher cost is a major restraint for the oryzenin market, due to the complex process involved in extracting oryzenin from the plant sources.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of oryzenin market. Moreover, the global oryzenin market is segmented by product type, by form, and by application. The oryzenin market by product type covers concentrates, hydrolysates, isolates and some others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented as dry and liquid. Based on application, the market is segmented as bakery & confectionary, dairy alternatives, food & beverages, meat analogs & extenders and some others.

Geographies covered

The global oryzenin market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among the geographies, Europe is the largest oryzenin market. Presence of large gluten intolerant population, increasing in demand for cheaper protein sources, adoption of healthier lifestyles is the major factors that drive the growth of the European oryzenin market. Increasing consumption of protein and changing preference of public towards healthier protein sources are driving the demand for oryzenin in the North American region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing oryzenin market in terms of CAGR, during the forecast period 2017-2023. Presence of large population, increasing awareness about healthy lifestyles, changing food habits are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific oryzenin market.

Get 15% Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/5

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global oryzenin market include Axiom Foods Inc, AIDP Inc, BENEO GmbH, Bioway Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd, Golden Grain Group Ltd, Green Labs LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Ribus Inc, Ricebran Technologies and Shaanxi Fuheng & Biotechnology Co.Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of oryzenin globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of oryzenin.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2021. We also have highlighted future trends in the oryzenin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the oryzenin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/oryzenin-market