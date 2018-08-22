Pedigree Ski Shop’s Product Lineup Includes GoPro Mounts and Accessories

Customers can purchase GoPro action camera mounts, including chest and head strap mounts, from any of Pedigree Ski Shop’s four locations. The shop also offers GoPro accessories, such as battery chargers and cases.

[UNITED STATES, 8/22/2018]—Pedigree Ski Shop offers a selection of GoPro camera mounts and accessories for skiers and snowboarders who want to record immersive footage of their runs. The mounts are compatible with all GoPro action camera models.

Adjustable Mounts for Immersive Point-of-View Videos

Pedigree Ski Shop carries three kinds of fully adjustable GoPro camera body mounts:

• Chesty or Performance Chest Mount Harness, which features padded and flexible materials for a comfortable fit when worn over winter sportswear and jackets. It also has a custom quick-release buckle for ease of use whether the user has gloves on or not.

• Head Strap Mount and QuickClip, which enables the user to wear their GoPro directly on their head or strap it to their helmet. The QuickClip allows the user to attach their action cameras on caps and belts.

• Hand and Wrist Body Mount, which features 360° rotation and a custom-designed hand and wrist straps to ensure its secure attachment. The mount can also withstand underwater use.

Miscellaneous GoPro Mounts and Accessories

Pedigree Ski Shop offers other accessories for GoPro action camera users. The versatile 3-Way mount can be used as a camera grip, an extension arm, or a tripod. It’s made of lightweight materials and can be used underwater, too.

The company offers GoPro Curved and Flat Adhesive Mounts, as well. These allow the user to attach their cameras to any surface with its industrial-strength and waterproof adhesives. Pedigree Ski Shop also carries a battery charger for GoPro HERO4 cameras. It can charge two batteries at the same time and is compatible with most standard USB power adapters.

About Pedigree Ski Shop

Pedigree Ski Shop has more than 50 years of retailing and renting out high-quality and brand-name skiing and snowboarding equipment, accessories, and clothes. It also offers repair and maintenance services for boots, skis, boards, and other equipment.

The company started as a family ski shop in 1962 and has since expanded to four store locations in New York and Connecticut. Its extensive range of products also includes swimming paraphernalia and tennis equipment.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.pedigreeskishop.com/ today.