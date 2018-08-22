Personal Care Wipes Market Size to reach $24.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Personal Care Wipes Market size is expected to reach $24.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Baby personal care wipes held the dominant share in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market by Type in 2017. The Intimate Personal Care Wipes market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 – 2024).

The Supermarket/Hypermarket is expected to the most lucrative Distribution Channel in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Specialty Store market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The Europe market dominated the Global Personal Care Wipes Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/personal-care-wipes-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across countries in the discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of La Fresh, Procter and Gamble Co., Rockline Industries, Diamond Wipes International, Kimberly Clark Corporation, NicePak International, Meridian Industries Inc., Unicharm International, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Global Personal Care Wipes Market Size and Segmentation

By Type

Baby

General

Intimate

Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

La Fresh

Procter and Gamble Co.

Rockline Industries

Diamond Wipes International

Kimberly Clark Corporation

NicePak International

Meridian Industries Inc.

Unicharm International

Johnson & Johnson

Edgewell Personal Care

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market