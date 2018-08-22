Triline Quality Door Systems’ Bi-Fold Door Lends a Contemporary Look to Homes and Offices

Bi-fold doors are popular for increasing property value and lending a stylish contemporary look to any space. Triline Quality Door Systems offers its own line of bi-fold door systems, the Pivotfold, which is both versatile and visually elegant.

[Derwent Park, 22/08/2018] Triline Quality Door Systems, experts in commercial and residential internal doors, designs and manufactures high-quality bi-fold interior doors called Pivotfold. The Pivotfold system comes in a range of materials and configurations that can be tailor-fitted according to the client’s preference.

The Popularity of Bi-Fold Doors

Bi-fold doors are known for the illusion of space created by their openings, allowing natural light to enter. A 2015 Huffington Post article revealed that bi-fold doors add property value to homes due to their professional and high-end design.

Triline’s Pivotfold interior door system provides a solution for residential and commercial spaces that require beautiful architectural finishes. For modern Australian homes, Triline’s Pivotfold doors can be used as a divider to create a seamless transition between rooms or as an elegant wardrobe door. For contemporary commercial spaces, the Pivotfold doors offer a neat and structural symmetrical look to office entryways.

Features and Specifications of the Triline Pivotfold

The Triline Pivotfold door system can be designed with up to six leaves of a standard width to eliminate the need for cutting down the leaf adjacent to the post. Clients can choose to have their bi-fold door systems fold on one or both sides of the opening.

The maximum specifications for a Pivotfold door system are a height of 3,000 millimetres a weight of 25 kilograms, a width of 900 millimetres and a thickness of up to 55 millimetres. The system has a one-piece aluminium head track with precision roller bearings tested to withstand up to 100,000 cycles. It also has an architrave finish that neatly matches standard swing doors.

About Triline Quality Door Systems

Triline is Australia’s leading source of sophisticated, high-quality interior sliding doors for homes and commercial establishments. Since 1996, the company has been designing and manufacturing sliding door systems that are backed by research and manufactured to Australian standards.

Learn more about the company and their range of products by visiting https://triline.net.au/.