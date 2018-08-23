Get In Shape For Women‘s Program Promotes Accountability

Get In Shape For Women‘s signature program centers on an oft-overlooked yet critical component in reaching fitness goals: accountability. Accountability involves working closely with a professional to enforce determination and commitment.

[NATICK, 08/23/2018] – Get In Shape For Women, a fitness studio operating in several locations including La Grange, IL, offers a signature fitness program that integrates accountability: an essential yet frequently overlooked component in reaching fitness goals. Their program includes three other vital components that work together to facilitate total body transformation.

Promoting Accountability

Research says there are the two factors that prove effective in helping people achieve the behavior changes they aim for: incentives and accountability.

According to a study conducted by the American Society of Training and Development (ASTD) on accountability, individuals have a 65% chance of completing a goal when they commit to someone. In addition, specific accountability appointments with the person they have committed to are likely to increase the chances of success by up to 95%.

Get In Shape For Women puts emphasis on accountability. While the studio’s in-house professionals prepare workout programs and diet plans for their clients, working closely alongside them is encouraged to achieve the desired fitness goals.

The studio’s weight loss programs promote full cooperation to help clients reach their targets within a specific timeframe. The team takes care of the various areas of training and nutrition while inspiring determination and commitment in clients.

Holistic Training Program, State-of-the-Art Equipment

On top of accountability, their small group, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) training program also integrates three other key elements: weight training, cardio exercises, and proper nutrition. The upscale fitness studio features state-of-the-art equipment to help every woman improve their physical health and embody positive lifestyle changes.

Interested parties may take advantage of a free trial to experience training at the studio before signing up.

About Get In Shape For Women

Get In Shape For Women is a fitness studio in La Grange, IL giving women access to high-end equipment, tested-and-proven training programs, and complementary nutrition plans at fair rates. The studio’s proprietary program combines four integral elements that work together to ensure effectiveness and sustainability, which are essential to developing habits that lead to long-term fitness success.

