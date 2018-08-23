Global Wealth Management Platform Market 2018: Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Forecast To 2023

The global wealth management platform market is expected to generate a market value of USD 4 billion by 2023 growing at a 15% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Market Highlights

Wealth management platform market is witnessing rapid change towards lower cost models which provide high-tech solutions such as robo-advisors without the intervention of human advisors. However, these models provide solutions to mainly mass affluents at a cost, lower than the traditional wealth managers which is expected to drive the global market.

Trends show a rise in interest of clients in digital channels such as mobile applications, social media, and automated investment advisory which are available at low cost and provide an enhanced experience to the clients and wealth managers.

Wealth management platforms are expected to adopt new analytical capabilities such as algorithmic, descriptive, predictive, MIS and reporting capabilities, and use of big data rather than simple analytics based on reporting system and MIS. Also, processes such as client retention, client acquisition, business performance management are expected to be impacted by advanced analytics and big data.

Key players

The prominent players in the wealth management platform are SS&C Technologies (US), Broadridge Financial Solutions (US), Comarch (Poland), Temenos (Switzerland), Objectway (Italy), SEI Investment Company (US), Dorsum Investment Software (Hungary), Fiserv Inc. (US), Profile Software (UK), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (US), Invest Edge (US), Finantix (Italy).

Segmentation.

Wealth management platform market study aims at different segments such as advisory model, business function, end-user, deployment model, regions, and estimating market growth across these segments.

By advisory model, the market is segmented into robo-advisory, human advisory, and hybrid advisory.

By business functions, the market is segmented into financial advice management, portfolio, accounting, trading management, client and fund management, performance management, risk and compliance management, reporting, and others (billing and benchmarking)

By deployment model, the market is segmented into on-cloud, and on-premise.

By end-user, the market is segmented into banks, trading & exchange firms, investment firms, brokerage firms, asset management firms, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for wealth management platform is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of wealth management platform market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to be the leading market in wealth management platform due to the presence of a significant number of key industry players and growing high net worth individuals in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market as there is a high demand of hybrid advisory by high net worth individuals in this region, which is highest in the world. However, there is opportunity for wealth management platform providing firms to adapt and implement the hybrid advisory model. European wealth management advisors are lagging behind North America in adopting robo-advisory models, as Europeans are adopting hybrid models which helps them to automate the process with human expertise.

Intended Audience

Wealth Management Platform manufacturer

Wealth management platform distributors, traders, wholesalers.

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Enterprises

End-Users

