In-App Advertising Market 2018 Global Key Players: Flurry, Tune, Byyd, Amobee, One by AOL, Tapjoy

Market Highlights:

The global in-app advertising market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for mobile-based advertising across various industry verticals. Moreover, increasing popularity of e-commerce websites and growing trend of online gaming is further fuelling the market growth. The affinity towards in-app has changed the industry’s ad spending model entirely.

The global In-App Advertising Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the in-app advertising market in NorthAmerica region owing to the presence of a large number of established key players and growing popularity of smartphones and tablets in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributed to increasing demand for mobile-based advertising across various industry owing to the popularity of online gaming and other applications. With the users spending more time on their apps, in-app advertising has become more popular which is fuelling the market growth.

The global In-app advertising market is projected to reach USD 218 billion at a CAGR of over 21% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Google AdMob (U.S.)

Flurry, Inc. (U.S.)

Tune, Inc. (U.S.)

Byyd (U.K)

Amobee (U.S.)

One by AOL (U.S.)

Tapjoy (U.S.)

InMobi (India)

Chartboost (U.S.)

In-app advertising Market Segmentation:

The global in-app advertising market is segmented on the basis of the type, platform, device, and application. The type segment is further segmented into standard banner ads, interstitial ads, hyper-local targeted ads, rich media ads, video ads, and native ads.

Interstitial ads sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Interstitial ads are full-screen ads which cover the interface of the host app and are typically displayed at natural transition points in the flow of an app. Majorly such advertisements are displayed between activities or during the pause levels in a particular game.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing rapid growth due to advancements in technology and rising demand for mobile-based advertising. The growth in Asia Pacific region is majorly dominated by the countries such as U.S. and Canada.

The economies of the countries in this region comprise a better infrastructure and hence can provide better internet penetration. This, in turn, helps in driving the growth of in-app advertising market. Also, the growing demand for cost-efficient advertising is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of in-app advertising market in the region.

