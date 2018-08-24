Consumer Preferences Towards Eco-Friendly Products Is Driving Biopolymer Packaging Industry-Ken Research

The Report Europe Biopolymer Coatings Materials Industry Situation And Prospects Research Report gives a detailed analysis of the European market focused mainly on European countries like Germany, Russia, UK, France and Italy. It gives information on global major leading industry players like Algae Biopolymers, Cargill, FMC, Solanyl Biopolymers, Nature Works LLC, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation and DIC Corporation with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, technological advancement and developmental trends. In Europe market, favourable support from the regulatory and government bodies to use eco- friendly alternatives especially in countries like Germany, UK and France is expected to help grow the market. Initiatives like Horizon 2020 have encouraged the firms to produce eco- friendly products and shift to a sustainable option.

Biopolymers are nontoxic, renewable petrochemical packaging alternatives. Biopolymers, based on the product type can be categorized into Polysaccharides, Proteins and Lipid Compounds. They are biodegradable, sealable, odour resistant to food and resistant towards oil- based products. Key raw materials, starch, chitosan, soy protein, polylactic acid and whey protein are used to produce biopolymers while antioxidants and pigments are also used in the process to enhance the quality of the coatings. The market for biopolymers is highly segmented and are used in various industries ranging from Beauty and personal care, packaging, coatings, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and so on. In the food and beverage industry, protein- based coatings are used due to its ability to act as oxygen barriers at medium humidity. Paper packaging requires polysaccharides to make the paper soft and superior qualities, due to water and oxygen resistant properties of biopolymers. Automotive industry mainly uses bio- based PU coating as a basecoat for the vehicular production. In the production process of biopolymers, antimicrobial agents are used and thus which inhibit microbial entry and are excellent solutions in the food coating industries.

Coating and packaging industry have been among the fastest growing markets since 2015. Growing environmental concerns against the use of synthetics and preference of consumers towards high-quality products are driving the demand for the product. Further, trends in the food and processing industry, government support towards the use of bio renewable products and cost efficiency further drive the market. The growing awareness within the consumers to adopt healthier, renewable options and the increase in packaged food industry has also been a driving force in the biopolymer coatings industry in the past and will continue to be so.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/europe-biopolymer-coatings-materials-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/145880-101.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/global-biopolymer-coatings-materials-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/146052-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-biopolymer-coatings-materials-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/146220-101.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249