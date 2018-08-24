Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Set for Massive Progress in the Nearby Future

Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Research Report: By Hypervisor Type (VMware, KVM, and Hyper-V), by Application (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, Remote Office, Cloud), by Vertical — Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Hyper-converged infrastructure solutions are completely software defined with no dependency on proprietary hardware. Improvement in operational efficiency of systems and run-time expenses, improved scalability, and data center consolidation are the major factors driving the market growth. The technologies in the hyper-converged infrastructure are integrated in such a way that they cannot be broken into independent components. VMware, Nutanix, Dell EMC, and HPE are a few significant players in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. Among these, Dell EMC holds the largest share of the hyper-converged infrastructure market whereas, Nutanix holds the second position.

By hypervisor type, VMware sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market owing to better after sales services and ease of availability of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions for a wide range of applications. Growing demand for hyper-convergence solutions is further expected to drive the market growth.

Rising awareness of data management at reduced cost of ownership is one major factor driving the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market. Also, growing focus toward VDI, server virtualization, and popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are other major factors driving the market growth.

North America holds the largest market share across the globe followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The region has a well-established infrastructure which allows faster implementation of advanced technology. The growth in North America is majorly dominated by the U.S. owing to the increasing demand for hyper-converged infrastructure applications. Additionally, the growing demand for hyper-converged solutions across various industry verticals is further fuelling the market growth.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 43% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market are Dell EMC (U.S.), Nutanix (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Maxta Inc. (U.S.), SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.), Scale Computing (U.S.), Gridstore Inc. (U.S.), Nimboxx Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), and Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments

Hypervisor type, application, and vertical segment the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. Based on the hypervisor type, the market is segmented into VMware, KVM, and Hyper-V. Based on the application, the market is segmented into virtual desktop infrastructure, server virtualization, data protection, remote office/branch office, cloud, and others. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, government, education, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributable to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for hyper-converged solutions across various other industry verticals. Also, the strong presence of industry giants is another major factor driving the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market in the region.

