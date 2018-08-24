Package Central for Adobe InDesign Improves Large Volume Processing

Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 1.11.1, a maintenance update to company’s file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The software automatically collects InDesign documents with their fonts and links from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email alerts, variable job names, PDF export, and more. The new version addresses an issue in which the app could stall when enqueuing a large number of InDesign jobs in its hot folders.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.11, a maintenance update to its document packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/PackageCentral.php). Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging by processing files from watched hot folders. Package Central offloads file packaging to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the document collection process.

The new version addresses an issue in which Package Central could stall when enqueuing a large number of InDesign jobs in the app’s hot folders. The issue was caused by a macOS limitation on the total number of files than can be aggregated for certain operations during threaded processing. Package Central now breaks such long queues into smaller segments, giving users the complete freedom to accumulate unlimited number of jobs in the hot folders.

Under Package Central workflow, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply submit files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. The software automatically collects InDesign files along with their fonts and links freeing user’s time for important tasks such as design and layout. Operator workstations will never again be tied up by the packaging process.

Package Central runs on a dedicated Mac station and watches hot folders for incoming InDesign files. The software performs all its tasks automatically and can run absolutely unattended. It offers the following key features and benefits:

-Automatically collect InDesign files from hot folders

-Automatic email notifications of process stages and errors

-Update modified links automatically

-Create PDF and IDML files on the fly

-Compose variable folder names

-Serves unlimited users on a network

-Detailed processing history

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.