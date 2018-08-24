Supply Chain Management Software Market to reach $22.7 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market size is expected to reach $22.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Supply Chain Planning market would dominate the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market by Product during the forecast period. The Transportation Management System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Supply Chain Management Software market.
The North America market dominated the Global Cloud Deployment Supply Chain Management Software Market by Region in 2017. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during (2018 – 2024).
The Transportation & Logistics market dominated the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market by Vertical in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Retail & Consumer Goods market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation., Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump (Körber), Kinaxis, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. and Manhattan Associates.
Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Segmentation
By Product Type
Supply Chain Planning
Procurement Software
Transportation Management System
Warehouse Management System
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
Transportation & Logistics
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
SAP SE
Epicor Software Corporation.
Oracle Corporation
Infor
HighJump (Körber)
Kinaxis, Inc.
JDA Software Group, Inc
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
Manhattan Associates
