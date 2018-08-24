UV Disinfection Equipment Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2025

The global market for UV disinfection equipment market is characterized by a high level of consolidation. The strong footholds of the major market players ensure that new players do not find any easy way to penetrate into the market. Despite the dominance of the behemoth players, smaller players also operate in the market, though their reach is restricted to the local territory. It is anticipated that the large market players would acquire the smaller ones in order to expand their geographical reach. Moreover, acquiring smaller players also helps in penetrating into the regional markets and gives an intact consumer base to the companies.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment.html

The top four players viz. Severn Trent Plc, GE Lighting, Xylem Inc., and Calgon Carbon Corp. collectively held 55% of the total market share in 2016. Another key trait of the competitive landscape is the presence of large number of private companies as against public ones. The leading market players have been focusing on developing and designing better equipment and devices. Bringing about key innovations in the product portfolio is projected to be a key strategy of the market players who want to clasp the reigns of the market. The rapid technological advancements are expected to help the market players in executing their strategies and reforms with a high level of precision.

TMR estimates that the global market for UV disinfection equipment would expand at an astral CAGR of 17.40% over the period between 2017 and 2025. The market clocked in a total revenue of US$1.62 bn in 2016 and is expected to elevate to a valuation of US$6.73 bn by 2025. Based on the application of UV disinfectant equipment, the water and wastewater treatment segment is projected to hold the highest share amongst all other segments in this category.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1869

Green Approach to Water Purification Boosts Demand

The world is undergoing a severe environmental crisis wherein there is a need for green and effective techniques for water purification. The scantiness of fresh water reserves has compelled the international and national authorities to reuse the available water after purifying it. Hence, the global market for UV disinfection equipment is expected to attract commendable demand over the coming years. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the advantages of UV disinfection technology has also played to the advantage of the global market. While treating water bodies, an important concern is to ensure that the aquatic life is not affected in any way. Since UV disinfection techniques can help in achieving this, the demand within the market has touched new heights in recent times.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com