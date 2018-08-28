BuildEquip – Your Solution for Equipment and Tool Hire

BuildEquip is the top service provider of the widest range of products which cater to your building or DIY projects’ needs. They offer easy delivery options throughout the Western Cape. They also maintain a steady line of communication with you to ensure that the products reach you on time and there is no chance of the equipment getting misplaced.

The point where BuildEquip marks its stark difference from the other equipment-hire businesses of the market is in their belief. Customer service is seen as a continuous, ever-evolving process. Therefore, they strive to provide the services as best as their capabilities allow them to. This is what separates them from other hire outlets.

Some of the products/services available to hire are mentioned below:

Ladders

Extension Ladders – Engineering and building industries are the regular hirers of the heavy-duty aluminium ladders.

Step Ladders – These are another kind of ladders hired by building industries. They are heavy duty, double-sided aluminium ladders which are very stable and durable.

Trestles

Ceiling Trestles – Building contractors make use of this lightweight & robust material. These are highly mobile too.

Builders Folding Trestle – These are support structures. Usually, a wooden plank or board is placed on a pair of these, for people to stand or walk. These are highly durable and sturdy.

Toilets and Storages

Flush Toilets – These toilets offer complete value for your money. This has been built keeping cleanliness and portability in mind.

Builders’ Shed – This shed comes in very easy DIY parts. With its simple design and efficiency, this is the best product at this price range.

Scaffoldings

Quickstage Scaffold – The most common type of scaffolding system used for more than 40 years. These are easy to set up and disassemble, making them highly portable.

Workeasy Scaffold – This has been the safest, most efficient and most economical choice of scaffolding for more than a decade.

Formwork

Round Column Formwork – Plastic made round formworks are used to make round columns. These can be reused several times too.

Building & Site Tools

Fencing Panel

Rubble Chute

Hand Spike

Pick

Nail Gun

Wheelbarrow

Sand Shovel

Tyrolean Machine

Apart from the building equipment, BuildEquip also provides safety gear:

Breathing masks

Eye Protection

Ear Protection

Welding Masks

Protection Gloves

Safety Boots

Safety Helmets

For more information, please refer to https://buildequip.co.za/

Contact:

Kaymor Industrial, Stikland, Bellville

Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 0219488127