Global Inhaler Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Inhaler is a device commonly used as a facilitator in providing medication through lungs of the patients. The medication through lungs is generally provided to prevent or relieve from asthma attacks and other respiratory ailments. The device such as nebulizer is used in hospitals to provide medications more effectively and has least side effects on the patients. The Inhalers are widely used due to its integration with smart technologies. The rising number of smokers, rapidly increasing air pollution and prevalence of pulmonary disease is the driver for the growth of global inhaler market. The use of inhaler for medication has the least side effects and is effective in giving treatment to patients. The devices are widely used in hospitals, clinics and at patient’s facility. The cost considerations related to refilling of the inhaler is the major factor that restrains the market growth, the use of inhalers in some cases is life-long making it difficult for patients to cope up with such long-time frame. The adoption of smart technologies in manufacturing smart inhalers is paving way for future market growth, moreover the increasing trends for miniature devices is also helping the market to grow.

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World geographically. The North American region leads the market of Inhaler due to the rising cases and prevalence of pulmonary disease, moreover the region also has large number of companies. The European region is second most capturer of global inhaler market because of rapid advancement in technologies, adoption of smart inhaler concept and the presence of large number of companies. The Asia pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period due to rapid investments and development in economies like India and China, moreover the region also has high prevalence rate of respiratory disease due to increasing air pollution.

The company engaged in Inhaler market provides a large array of respiratory devices used to deal with ailments pertaining to respiratory diseases. Companies engaged in global inhaler market provides a wide array of nasal inhalers, nebulizers, dry powder inhalers and metered dose inhalers. A large number of companies are engaged in development on smart inhalers to make the devices handier and smarter. The presence of large array of companies in the segment makes the market highly competitive. The prominent players in market are Agilent Technologies, Aradigm Corporation, AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GE nebulizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Hovione, Mannkind corporation, Manta Devices LLC, Novartis AG, Omega life sciences, OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V and so on.

