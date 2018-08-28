Skydance: The Sun – Shining Amid The Immensity Of The Galaxy

As a prelude to a much-awaited announcement about ladies’ watches at Baselworld, Louis Moinet has just unveiled the very first reinterpretation of its ladies’ watch, now dubbed the “Skydance”.

“Our style has matured a lot over the last ten years, as have our decorative techniques,” explains Jean-Marie Schaller, Louis Moinet’s CEO and Creative Director. “It was high time we extended our tradition of exclusive limited editions to encompass a completely different, contemporary piece.”

The timepiece in question has now become a celebration of sidereal space. To achieve this, it’s been endowed with a radiant dial in Magic Blue, the precise composition of which is a closely-guarded secret, known to Louis Moinet alone. Unlike anything achieved using enamel, lacquer, or galvanisation, this particular blue provides unique depth and power, evocative of the immensity of the galaxy, with the sun shining brightly in its midst.

At 6 o’clock the small seconds display features a sun with the rays pointing to the second, driven by an automatic caliber boasting a 42-hour power reserve. In the centre sit the hours and minutes hands, with their dewdrop tips – one of Louis Moinet’s signature symbols – here filled with a luminous substance. The timepiece features two distinctive levels of diamonds: a first set of six on the bezel, and twelve more marking the hours on the dial.

The Skydance case is a combination of titanium and engraved steel – a more recent Louis Moinet hallmark. “We’ve developed the engraving on our cases into an art form in its own right to adorn some of our finest limited editions. This is the first time that one of our ladies’ watches has featured these engravings on the case.” And in a final distinctive touch, each of the lugs to hold the strap is topped by a diamond – another first for Louis Moinet, and probably a first in watchmaking, too.

TECHNICAL DATA

Caliber LM58: Skydance’s automatic movement is decorated with the sun and moon.

Movement: Automatic

Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)

Power reserve: 42 hours

Jewels: 28

Functions: Hours, Minutes, Small seconds

Water resistance: 50 metres

Strap: Alligator

Width between lugs: 18 mm

Buckle: Folding clasp

Case material: Grade 5 Titanium, engraved steel & 6 diamonds