Worldwide Crohn’s Disease Market Ready to set outstanding Growth from 2018 to 2022

Crohn’s Disease Market – Industry/Innovations/Related News:

March 27, 2018 – Researchers at the University of Alberta (Canada), published the study of the potential biomarkers they have developed to help reduce the suffering of Crohn’s disease patients. These scientists used high performance liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry and created a profile of potential biomarkers.

April 03, 2018 – TiGenix NV (Belgium), a global cell therapy company and Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan), the largest global pharmaceutical company, together announced approval from the EC (European Commission) for the treatment Alofisel (darvadstrocel) they have developed to treat the complex perianal fistulae in adult patients with non-active (mildly active) luminal Crohn’s disease. This is the first allogeneic stem cell therapy (originating from donor stem cells) to receive central marketing authorisation (MA) approval in Europe.

Crohn’s Disease Market – Segmentation

Global Crohn’s Disease Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Procedures: Comprises – Colonoscopy, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computerized Tomography (CT), Capsule Endoscopy, and Small Bowel Imaging & Double-Balloon Endoscopy among others.

By Drug Types: Anti-Diarrheal, Antibiotics, Immune System Suppressors, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Pain Relievers among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Crohn’s Disease Market – Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are

• Allergan, Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Bayer AG

• UCB S.A.

• Perrigo Company plc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Ferring B.V.

Crohn’s Disease Market – Overview

Global Crohn’s Disease Market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures in the coming future. Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), caused by a combination of environmental, immune and bacterial factors in genetically prone individuals. There are no medications, drugs or surgical procedures that can cure or prevent Crohn’s disease. It is expected that the disease affects about 3.2 per 1,000 people in Europe and North America. It is less common in Asia and Africa. Rates have, however, been growing, particularly in the developing world, since last few years.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) stated, that over 1 Million Americans were diagnosed with Crohn’s & ulcerative colitis disorders and diseases, with maximum of them aged above 30. Increasing occurrence of Crohn’s disease has triggered a vigorous demand for its therapeutics. A survey conducted by the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has discovered that the incidence rate of Crohn’s disease in the country is 3.1 to 14.6 new cases per 100,000 population annually. The disease is highly predominant in developed countries, especially in individuals who smoke and consume alcohol.

Major factors leading to the growth of the market includes higher preference for symptomatic therapeutic, better treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, arrival of enhanced drugs and healthier investments in R&D programs. High cost of treatment and lack of early diagnosis techniques are the major factor restricting the market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Crohn’s disease Market in 2016, followed by Europe, the region will continue to lead the pack during the forecast period. The emerging markets of China and India will also play a key role in driving growth in the long term, primarily due to the anticipated strong uptake of Remicade over the forecast period.

Global Crohn’s Disease Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest market share of the global Crohn’s Disease Market followed by the Europe & Asia Pacific regions. The North America market is growing due to the largest contribution from the significantly growing market of the US.

On the other hand, growth of the world’s second largest market for Crohn’s Disease, (Europe) is driven by the higher per capita income and strong healthcare penetration in the region.

While Asia Pacific market for the Crohn’s Disease is expected to perceive an exponential growth. The market growth will be led by China and India owing to the huge population and the low cost of Crohn’s drugs.

