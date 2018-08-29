Specialty oilfield chemicals Market 2018 –Global Industry Analysis, Manufacturers, Demand, Consumption and Opportunity Forecast To 2023

Specialty oilfield chemicals Market Synopsis

Specialty oilfield chemicals are used to improve the efficiency of oil recovery from oil wells and reduce the environmental impact of the recovery process. They are mainly applicable in the oil & gas industry during drilling, cementing, production, stimulation, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Furthermore, these chemicals are used to prevent wax formation in oil, oil-water emulsion, and scaling and corrosion of pipe walls. In addition, these chemicals find application as drilling fluids, fluid loss control additives, gas blocking additives, deoiler, and cement retarders, among others. Apart from this, specialty oil chemicals are used as flocculants and coagulants in process water, waste oil, and oil sludge treatment.

The increasing demand for specialty oilfield chemicals in the oil & gas industry is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. These chemicals prevent corrosion and scale formation in pipelines, thus reducing losses. Moreover, they are used for microbial control in oil refining, such as controlling the growth of sulfate-reducing bacteria to minimize the formation of H2S. The varied applications of the chemicals are projected to fuel demand for the product in the years to follow.

Specialty oilfield chemicals Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market are BASF SE (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), Huntsman International LLC (US), Thermax Global (India), Sadara (Saudi Arabia), DowDuPont (US), Shrieve (US), SMC Oilfield Chemicals (US), Roemex Limited (UK), KMCO LLC (US), and Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited (India).

Specialty oilfield chemicals Market Segmentation

The global specialty oilfield chemicals market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global specialty oilfield chemicals market has been categorized as drilling, cementing, production, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and stimulation.

Based on type, the global specialty oilfield chemicals market has been divided into demulsifier, deoiler, biocide, fluid loss additive, corrosion inhibitor, scale inhibitor, clay stabilizer, pour point depressant, and others.

The global specialty oilfield chemicals market has been studied with respect to five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Specialty oilfield chemicals Regional Analysis

The global specialty oilfield chemicals market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global specialty oilfield chemicals market in 2017. This is mainly due to the increased use of these chemicals in the oil & gas industry.

The Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific are the other substantial markets for specialty oilfield chemicals. The Middle East & Africa is the second-largest market due to the increasing product demand in major oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Kuwait. Lastly, the markets in Europe and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Specialty oilfield chemicals manufacturers

Traders and distributors of specialty oilfield chemicals

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape