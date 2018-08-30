CYBG transforms performance management with Clear Review

A new performance management framework supported by Clear Review technology motivates and improves individual and team performance across the organisation

London, UK, August 27, 2018 – Clear Review, a game-changing supplier of continuous performance management solutions, has announced that CYBG, owner of Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands, has implemented a new performance management framework for over 6,300 staff using the Clear Review solution. Following an internal consultation process the organisation has implemented a continuous feedback programme, supported by Clear Review’s technology. The new approach encourages ongoing feedback conversations that are documented, resulting in both individual improvement and more teamwork across the company.

Clear Review provides the system and the data to manage and drive the performance management process. The dashboards enable managers to keep on track easily with feedback and check-ins, while HR is able to provide support and guidance where required. The new performance management framework is centred on agreed team objectives that tie into the company’s strategic goals. Each individual also has two personal goals proposed by the manager and peers aligned to the organisational values. Feedback is given (face to face and online) and regular check-ins with managers monitor individual progress and feedback.

Francis Lake, Head of Organisational Development at CYBG explained: “Our performance management was quite process focused and we knew we needed to make changes to ensure there was continued improvement in performance and our staff were motivated and engaged in their career development.

“Our performance management approach is now focused on encouraging feedback conversations, creating stretch and improved teamwork. The technology is also giving us insight to drive more change and provide the foundations for good management.”

CYBG is using the quantitative and qualitative data to identify where mangers are not giving feedback and how feedback is relating to company values.

Stuart Hearn, Founder and CEO of Clear Review said: “CYBG’s successful new performance improvement programme demonstrates how forward thinking companies can benefit from moving from the traditional annual appraisals processes that have become increasingly ineffective, to regular, meaningful conversations. Clear Review’s solution has been developed to help companies develop and manage continuous performance development programmes that both engage and motivate staff to make a real difference.”

About Clydesdale & Yorkshire Banking Group

CYBG PLC is a full-service bank focused on UK consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and operates under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG serves nearly three million customers through an omni-channel model of online, mobile and telephone banking, together with a network of 169 branches and business banking centres, mostly in the UK’s economic heartlands of Scotland, the North of England, the Midlands and London.

For more information please visit: www.cybg.com

About Clear Review

Clear Review makes performance and development human and meaningful for employees and impactful for organisations.

Based on a combination of experience in performance management consulting, the latest research into employee performance and engagement, and what new approaches were being adopted by leading organisations Clear Review has developed solutions that enable:

• Regular, future-focused, performance and development conversations

• Continuous feedback

• Near-term goals that are reviewed regularly

Delivered via the Cloud, Clear Review aims to:

• Engage – with a solution that is easy to use, and adds value

• Improve – 80% focused on performance improvement and 20% focused on measurement, to deliver business goals and support decisions

• Provide Insight – accurate data from engaged staff provides meaningful insight into the business.

For more information please viist: www.clearreview.com

