Dimethyl Sulfate Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2023

Dimethyl sulfate is also known as sulphuric acid dimethyl ester and commonly abbreviated as DMS. Dimethyl sulfate is a colorless oily liquid and it is soluble in aromatic solvents, water, and alcohol. It is a diester of sulfuric acid and methanol, and a strong methylating agent. It is a useful chemical for the manufacturing of a variety of household and industrial chemicals. For instance, dimethyl sulfate is used to produce surfactants, water treatment chemicals, pesticides, dyes, fabric softeners, and photographic chemicals. Dimethyl sulfate acts as a reagent for methylation of amines, thiols, and phenols. Dimethyl sulfate is the preferred methylating agent across industries due to the chemical’s low cost and high reactivity. It is also used to manufacture perfumes and for the separation of mineral oils. Dimethyl sulfate is used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, dimethyl sulfate under certain conditions is used as a catalyst, sulfonation agent, solvent, and stabilizer.

Dimethyl sulfate is used as chemical intermediate, hence the global dimethyl sulfate market is anticipated to experience strong growth over the foreseeable future, owing to its numerous applications in different chemicals. Furthermore, the fabric softeners market is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period, which would boost the demand for dimethyl sulfate, as the latter is used to manufacture fabric softeners. Dye manufacturers use dimethyl sulfate to manufacture various dyes and this is expected to boost the global demand for the chemical. Despite the low cost and high effectiveness of dimethyl sulfate, its high level of toxicity is expected to act as a hurdle for the global market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for dimethyl sulfate over the forecast period. The main reason for this is the industrial growth of developing countries of Asia Pacific, particularly China and India. In Asia Pacific, the agriculture sector is experiencing strong growth, which would complement the pesticide and agrochemicals market. Therefore, with rising demand from pesticide and agrochemical markets the consumption of dimethyl sulfate is likely to grow. Dimethyl sulfate is used to manufacture intermediate chemicals which are further used in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The growth in demand for pharmaceutical products is likely to reflect positively on the global demand for dimethyl sulfate. Numerous water treatment plants are operational in North America and Europe region due to government mandates to reuse and recycle waste water disposed from chemical manufacturing companies. This application is expected to propel the demand for dimethyl sulfate in these regions. Numerous countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America have undertaken initiatives to build water treatment plants in order to reuse the waste disposed from manufacturing plants. The market dynamics in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East are favorable for the growth of the dimethyl sulfate market. The gradually improving economies of North America and Europe are also likely to provide impetus to the global market for dimethyl sulfate. The aforementioned factors is expected to positively impact the global dimethyl sulfate market. The dimethyl sulfate market would experience strong growth due to the projected growth of numerous applications in various end-user industries in the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global dimethyl sulfate market include DuPont (EI) de Nemours, BASF SE, Caledon Laboratories Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and CABB.