Healthcare Robotics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Biotek Instruments Inc., Roche Holding AG, Hocoma, Aurora Biomed Inc., Irobot Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Kirby Lester LLC, ZOLL Medical Corp., Titan Medical Inc., Accuray Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Varian Medical Systems and MAKO Surgical Corp.. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

On a global front, the Healthcare Robotics Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the Healthcare Robotics Market due to increasing knowledge amongst the people about the latest and improved technologies.

Industry Trend Analysis

Healthcare Robotics is a field that deals with combined medical & technological fields. Robots in healthcare are helping the medical personals for performing tasks that take lot of time & also making the medical process safer & more cost-effective. Healthcare Robotics is helpful for performing surgeries at small places & to handle risky substances. Healthcare Robotics finds a wide application is medical procedures, while some more technologies are under research. Use of robotics in Healthcare is increasing due to factors like; rise in number of elderly population, increase in number of minimally invasive surgical (MIS), rise in number of systems providing high resolution imaging, fine control & haptic feedback, reduction in treatment cost with increased quality, increase in technical advancement, severe shortage of medical personals, etc. Therefore, the Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Healthcare Robotics Market is based on segment, by Product the market is segmented into Robotic Catheters, Pharmacy & Hospital Automation Robots, Surgical Robots, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots, Rehabilitation Robots and Telemedicine Robots, by Components the market is segmented into Visualization Systems, Safety Systems, Power Resources, Software Platforms, Locomotion Systems and User Interface, and by Application the market is segmented into Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Neurology, Cardiology and Others.

Healthcare Robotics Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Robotic Catheters

Pharmacy & Hospital Automation Robots

Surgical Robots

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Telemedicine Robots

Healthcare Robotics Market, By Components, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Visualization Systems

Safety Systems

Power Resources

Software Platforms

Locomotion Systems

User Interface

Healthcare Robotics Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Laparoscopic

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

Discuss Some Advancement of Healthcare Robotics Market

Advancements in robotic technology have empowered the improvement of precisely demonstrated robots that can be utilized as a part of doctor’s facilities and home care offices.

The introduction of advancements has decreased the parental figure trouble by making up for particular physical and psychological shortfalls in the geriatric population.

A robot is a mechanical machine which performs a task in an automatic manner or handled by a remote control. Robotics is the branch of innovation which manages the plan, development, operation, construction and utilization of robots, while the field of research dedicated to expanding restoration through the execution of automated gadgets is called Rehabilitation Robotics.

As the healthcare industry touches new tops with each passing year, advancements like robot help have been completely welcomed.

Healthcare Robotics Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Overview of Present Business Trend Of Our Research Report –

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Robotics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

