3D Applications in Health Care Market to be at Forefront by 2025

3D imaging technology is said to have come a long way in a span of few decades. 3D imaging technology has seen its application in various sector such as architecture, defense, health care, and gaming. Amongst these health care sector has seen a tremendous surge in the need for 3 D technology. 3D systems in association with health care professionals, doctors, medical staff, and medical device manufacturers has provided accurate and precise health care results. 3D printing particularly in surgeries has proved to be a boon for the health care sector, thus raising the surge in demand. For instance use of 3D virtual reality technology devices are known to extensively cure post-traumatic stress disorders, phobias, and rehabilitation.

The global 3D applications market can be classified on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market can be bifurcated into services and systems. Due to the surge in demand for 3D imaging devices in the health care organizations, the services segment of the market is anticipated to expand at an exponential rate.

The report offered here provides a 360 degree overview of the market, thus helping readers to understand the market. The report offers various market dynamics such as trends, opportunities, and restraints, which are anticipated to have an impact on the growth of the market. The report caters various regions where the market is growing strong and also provides profiles of leading major companies in the market.

Use of 3D applications in diagnostic imaging segment is anticipated to rise due to its better accuracy accompanied with better visible images during the time of treatment. 3D imaging is also known to rise clinical productivity. This technology is also foreseen to replace more invasive and costly treatment while reducing the risk matter, thus paving a way for the growth of the global market.

Rapid technological advancements in prosthetic bone and cartilage, surgical tools, and 3D printed skin is favoring the growth of the global market. The hearing aids industries and dentistry have relied on this technology in order improve the treatment process. For example, most of the hearing aids shells are designed according to an individual patient anatomy with the help of 3D technology has gained a lot of popularity. 3D technology is used extensively in dentistry for making

Customized denture, implants and aligners, and crowns. 3D application in dentistry has curbed the number of visits to the dentists as with a single visit, a patient can get a new set of dentures.

Geographically, the global 3D applications in health care market is spread across, Latin America, MEA, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst the pack, North America accounts for the major share in the market due to the presence of leading 3D printer industry players accompanied with the rise in need for technologically advanced equipment in clinics and hospitals. Factors such as need for quality health services and government emphasis on building better health care sector is fueling the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the leading organization in the global 3D applications in health care market are Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips, Siemens Helathineers, GE Healthcare, Stratasys Ltd, and Hitachi Medical Systems.

