85th Annual Membership Banquet Being Hosted By Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX/2018: Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 85th Annual Membership Banquet on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center 3601 S W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76540. The event is considered to be one of the most prestigious gatherings of the business community in Killeen.

The chambers plays a key role in providing businesses and community leaders a vision, leadership and support in order to promote economic prosperity. It furthers the collective interest of businesses while advancing the community, region, state and nation at the same time.

Highlights Of The 85th Annual Membership Banquet

• The speaker this year will be John Griffin, an accomplished international coach, speaker and facilitator.

• He is currently serving as the International President for the President’s Advisory Council of the John Maxwell Team.

• At present, he oversees 19,000 coaches in 148 countries. He has over 19 years of experience in Fortune 100 companies and is the founder of three companies.

• John Griffin has a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Mississippi State University and a Master’s degree in Leadership from Concordia University in Austin.

• He and his wife (his business partner) are members of the Cedar Park Chamber. They are active members in their community and have provided their services to various non-profit boards.

• John Griffin’s company, Griff Development offers executive coaching and training to businesses.

• The guests at the event will include chamber members, business executives and VIPs of Fort Hood, government and community.

• The event will commence in the evening at 6:00 P.M. with a cocktail hour followed by a delicious dinner.

• Awards will be presented after dinner and will be concluded by a speaker.

• Members can purchase various items at the events namely the banquet ticket, banquet table and tickets for the bronze sponsor, silver sponsor, gold sponsor and presenting sponsor.

For more information on the event, feel free to call at (254) 526-9551. You can also pay a visit at One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or log on to https://killeenchamber.com/