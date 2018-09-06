Lucintel’s PESTLE Analysis of the Peru 2017

The Peru economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 50% followed by Industrial sector contributing 45% to the total GDP in 2016. The mining and fuel industry contributes 11.9% to the GDP. The mining industry has proved to be vital to Peru’s recent economic growth. Currently Peru is a global leader in the production of gold, copper, zinc and lead. The Peru government is expected to start a number of projects that will help further develop on various sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. The Peru has “Vision 2016-2021” which focuses on infrastructure investment, a modern and sustainable mining sector, improved health and education services, reduced corruption, a professional police and judiciary, reducing the informal economy, less red tape, and increased government efficiency.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analysed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of the Peru’s and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “PESTLE Analysis of the Peru 2017”. This report provides an analysis of the Peru economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, scenario analysis, and risk analysis of the Peru is also included in the report. The report also includes forecast for the Peru economic growth through 2022.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influence on investment decisions in the economy. The Peru economy is a politically stable country, which presidential system with a representative government. Peru has extension of Ports which makes it as regional hub for Asia and North America. The country faces challenges such has high corruption rate, the country has very low R&D spending and it lags behind American, Europe and ROW countries in terms of R&D spending. The Peru government has vision to increase investment in large infrastructure projects, including the building of roads, trade and industrial centres, and hospitals. This investment will boost the economic development of the country.

