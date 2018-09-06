Nisin Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The Nisin Market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR, on a world scale, over the forecast period. It is a vertical market with downstream end user applications like beverages, dairy products, meat, canned vegetables, and bakery products et all. The market ecosystem is comprised of raw material suppliers, natural preservatives and natural food ingredient manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and the end user industries. Rising disposable income and growing population in emerging markets, busy lifestyle, lack of a potential alternative, and increase in demand for convenience food that is safe are the key market drivers.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nisin-market

Complementary health benefits of Nisin like termination of Tumor cells and prevention of tooth decay, FDA/WHO approvals for using it as a preservative and in active packaging, and its use in thermal as well as non-thermal treatment (in combination with high pressure and high intensity pulsed electric fields) are driving the Nisin market exponentially. Other applications like an agent in veterinary, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products, and as an agent for isolation of yeast, gram-negative bacteria, and moulds will open new avenues for the Nisin market on the forecast horizon. However, disadvantages of Nisin like less effectiveness in high fat foods and adsorption to the surface of protein globules, flavor alteration in dairy products, resistance development by microbes, inhibition of beneficial microflora, and proteolytic enzymes in raw roods that may inactivate nisin are restraining market growth.

Nisin is a bactericidal polypeptide that inhibits closely related species that are spoilage bacteria, thus acts as a preservative without hampering taste and color. It is a byproduct of lactic acid fermentation with working mechanisms like cell death, leakage of molecules, bind to receptor, and pore formation. It is commonly known as Nisin Bacteriocin. It works best in combination with other antimicrobial (Monolaurin, LPS, or other bacteriocins) and in low fat having pH value less than 6. Nisin is usually produced by a fermentation process using Lactococus bacteria. To overcome the disadvantages of nisin, it was microencapsulated in phospholipid vescicles and tested on Cheddar cheese. This improved its stability, distribution, and efficacy; as cited in International Dairy Journal in 2003. Nisin is the only natural preservative approved by FDA as well as WHO.

Nisin market is segmented on the basis of application and the geographical region. The application based segments include canned vegetables, meat, pasteurized dairy products, bakery products, beverages, and others. The geographical regions for this market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nisin-market/request-sample

Meat segment currently holds the largest market share, particularly in US & Europe, due to high consumption of meat and seafoods in these regions. On the other hand, canned vegetables segment is expected to reach the high water mark in terms of CAGR in the forecast period due to various applications of nisin for preserving as well as active packaging of canned vegetables. North America leads the current Nisin market, with US on the forefront. This is due to the high demand for convenience foods which are minimally processed and have longer shelf-life. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Key players in the Nisin Market are Chihoh Biotechnology, Royal DSM NV, Galactic, Danisco AS, Handary SA, Siveele BV, Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering Co Ltd, Shadong Freda Biotechnology, Cayman Chemical, FoodChem International Corporation, Duke Thomson, UAB Baltvita et al. Amongst the M&A activity in the Nisin market, Cayman Chemical acquired Biomol GmBH in January 2016. DuPont acquired Danisco AS in May 2011, and is now operated as a subsidiary of DuPont Denmark Holding APS. Meanwhile, Royal DSM NV leads the preservatives market in Europe.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals

Market Segment:

Global Nisin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Royal Dsm

Danisco

Galactic

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering

Shandong Freda Biotechnology

Handary

Chihon Biotechnology

Siveele

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Nisin A

Nisin Z

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including