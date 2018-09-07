Cleartrip Announces Exciting Airline Sales! Book Cheap Flights Now or Never!

Gone are the days when people used to approach travel agents for their ticket bookings, and they used to charge them commission over the high prices of air tickets. Today’s world is the world of technology and the internet. Everything is being done with just a click of a mouse or a tap of a finger on the mobile screen. The air tickets bookings are also being done online and this has raised the demand for online booking portals. According to the experts, the growth of Indian travel industry will reach $56 billion by 2020 from $33 billion in 2015.

With an increasing number of people travelling, the number of travel portals is also growing and each of them is trying hard to get more users. To achieve this target, they try and find new ways. The most common among them is offering exciting discounts on bookings. People want to save money on their travels and hence get attracted towards them. However, not all of them must be trusted as they are not reliable and worth considering. Cleartrip is a trusted name and it keeps launching remarkable offers on air tickets from time to time to help people travel without the burden of high airfare. Booking both air tickets and hotels through Cleartrip is affordable as well as easy.

At the end of this monsoon season, Cleartrip has announced airline sale, which offers you exciting discounts on your air travel bookings. This sale is applicable on Indigo Airlines, Jet Airways, Air Asia, Go Air and Spice Jet.

An official at Cleartrip said the following regarding their offers, “Cleartrip is serving the travellers to book their flight tickets and hotels since more than two decades. We always try to provide our users with the best possible deals. Every year, we come ahead with great offers and this year is also not an exception. We are overwhelmed with the bookings of cheap flights during our airline flash sale. People are booking both domestic and international flights through Cleartrip. Our easy booking process makes everything less complicated and you will be able to lock the best deal in a minute or two.”

Cleartrip has a large number of satisfied customers who are the admirers of the services provided by the portal. Sushmita, a middle-aged woman from Mumbai says, “I need to travel to Pune to meet my children. Initially, I used to travel by train. However, a couple of months ago time my daughter booked an air ticket through Cleartrip and I travelled by air to meet her. To my surprise, the air ticket prices were extremely low. Now with the launch of a flash sale, the prices have become even lower. I need not worry about prices as long as Cleartrip is there.”

With Cleartrip and high competition among various airlines, air travel has become a lot more affordable. Apart from portal helps you to book tickets with amazing discounts. Many tourists and travellers sign up for email alerts on this site. It is easy a wise way to learn about any cheapest flight tickets sale, new routes or any special rates on their favourite airlines. Go for price alerts to learn when the flight prices drop substantially. Additionally, the customer service desk is there to help you with your queries and solve your problem during the booking process, if any.

So, if you are holding back from air travel due to its high rates, then you must surely check the ongoing flash sales at Cleartrip. For more information, please visit www.cleartrip.com.