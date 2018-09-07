Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size to reach $26.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market, published by KBV research, The Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market size is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Omnichannel market dominated the Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Solution Type in 2017. The Reporting & Analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Robotic Process Optimization market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market would dominate the Global Large Enterprises Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Region till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The BFSI market dominated the Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Vertical in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Travel & Hospitality market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.2% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/customer-engagement-solutions-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., Avaya, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., PEGASYSTEMS INC., open text corporation, and Aspect Software Parent, Inc..
Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation
By Component Type
Solution
Omnichannel
Reporting & Analytics
Workforce Optimization
Robotic Process Optimization
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Consumer Goods & Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Travel & Hospitality
Telecom & IT
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
NICE Ltd.
Avaya
SAP SE
Microsoft Corporation
com, Inc.
Pegasystems Inc.
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Aspect Software Parent, Inc.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Customer Engagement Solutions Market Related Reports:
North America Market
Europe Market
Asia Pacific Market
LAMEA Market