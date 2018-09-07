Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size to reach $26.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market, published by KBV research, The Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market size is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Omnichannel market dominated the Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Solution Type in 2017. The Reporting & Analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Robotic Process Optimization market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market would dominate the Global Large Enterprises Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Region till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The BFSI market dominated the Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Vertical in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Travel & Hospitality market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.2% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/customer-engagement-solutions-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., Avaya, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., PEGASYSTEMS INC., open text corporation, and Aspect Software Parent, Inc..

Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Solution

Omnichannel

Reporting & Analytics

Workforce Optimization

Robotic Process Optimization

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Travel & Hospitality

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Avaya

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

com, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

Aspect Software Parent, Inc.

