Marine Fenders Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects By 2025

Apart from the mechanical or electrical systems of a ship or marine vessel, one of the major application of marine fenders market comes into effect during the berthing of a ship at the jetty is the marine fender system. One of the most important functions of a marine fenders is to protect the ship’s external body from damages. Absence of marine fenders market can cause serious damages to the hull plates and simultaneously to the berth or jetty platform when it comes in contact with the ship. A ship has to be brought at low speed during birthing, as increase in speed can result in exponential increment in the momentum of the ship and cause serious damage during the berthing process. An ideal marine fender system should be easy to maintain, cost effective, and highly durable. The material used for the construction of marine fenders market should also be available locally so that the damaged marine fenders can be replaced. Various types of marine fenders are available in the market for different applications. The marine fenders market can be segmented based on type and application.

Marine fenders can be classified into ship fenders and jetty fenders. Ship fenders can further be divided into hollow cylindrical fenders, D type fenders, square & rectangular fenders, W type fenders, and key-hole fenders. Jetty fenders can be classified into solid cylindrical fenders, delta fenders, arch fenders, cell fenders, cone fenders, and shear fenders. Cylindrical fenders are commonly utilized fenders for marine application owing to their low cost and maintenance properties. Cylindrical marine fenders are primarily used in ships in various applications. They help promote linear and safe berthing of ships and marine vessels. Cylindrical fenders offer an economical solution for the protection of the berthing structures. These are easy to install and replace.

Cylindrical rubber dock fenders is another type of marine fenders market primarily used in protection of jetties and berthing structures. These type of fenders are hollow from inside and are used to clamp upon the jetty berth for the absorption of shock during the impact created by the steel of ship’s hull with the jetty’s quay. D fenders are used for barges, tugs, pilot boats, and work boats. D type marine fender provides side belting to the jetty’s quay and protects it against heavy brushing, rubbing, and pushing forces. It has high energy absorption capacity compared to cylindrical fenders. Square & rectangle type fenders are also used for barges, tugs, and pilot boats. They are used in applications similar to D type marine fenders. Arch fenders are the improved version of cylindrical fenders and provide high performance in protection from collision. Arch fenders are specially designed for evenly stress dissipation of the collision force between the jetty and the hull of the ship.

Growth in port expansion, rise in inter-regional trade activities, and increase in concerns about work safety in marine operations around the globe are major factors driving the marine fenders market. Europe is the leading manufacturer of marine fenders, followed by Asia Pacific. China is one of the largest manufacturers of marine fenders market in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India. Growth in the marine fenders market in China can be ascribed to the rise in port capacity of the country, raw material availability, and low manufacturing & labor costs. Government-supported health and safety initiatives for marine safety and their implementation are also helping boost the marine fenders market in China. The usage of degraded rubber and low cost material also lowers the cost of the final product. This is also boosting the manufacture & consumption of marine fenders market around the globe.

Global Marine Fenders Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global marine fenders market include Trelleborg, Bridgestone, GoodYear, YOKOHAMA, FenderTec, Malcorp, Fender Marine, and Technix Rubber and Plastics Ltd.

