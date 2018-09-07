Primary Cells Market World Leading Key Players Revenue, Share, Analysis and Estimation Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The global primary cells market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the global primary cells market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 9.5 % during the forecast period, from 2018 to 2023.

Primary human cells are the cells isolated directly from normal human tissues or blood cells via the enzymatic or mechanical method. Primary cells maintain their fundamental cellular functions hence, their use in cell-based research programs is increasing significantly. The rapid growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, growing cancer research, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rising healthcare expenditure are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, advantages of primary human cells over cell lines contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, endothelial cell lines, lack various functional markers, whereas primary endothelial cells retain these critical features. Despite these drivers, the high cost of advanced primary cells and risk of contamination may hamper the growth of the global primary cells market during the assessment period.

Get Premium Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6296

Top Players in Primary Cells Market:

Lonza (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Cell Biologics (US)

Promocell (Germany)

ZenBio, Inc. (US)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

ALLCells (US)

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (US)

Axol Biosciences (UK)

Market Segmentation of Primary Cells Market:

The global primary cells market has been segmented into origin, type, and end user.

The market on the basis of origin has been segmented into skin cells, hematopoietic cells, gastrointestinal cells, liver cells, lung cells, renal cells, heart, skeletal and muscle cells, and others.

The market on the basis of type has been segmented into human primary cells and animal primary cells.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into research institutes and life science research companies.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The primary cells market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European primary cells market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The primary cells market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The primary cells market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Intended Audience:

Research Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Distributors of Primary Cells

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Regional Analysis of Primary Cells Market:

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global primary cells market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare system, increasing prevalence of cancer, growing government funding in research, and technological advancements. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2016.

Europe is expected to be the second largest in the global primary cells market. It is expected that the government support towards research and development and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer are likely to drive the market growth in this region. According to the Office for National Statistics, the gross domestic expenditure on Research and Development (R&D) activities was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in 2016.

The primary cells market in Asia-Pacific consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, and Australia. The market growth is mainly driven by rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industries in the region, rising prevalence of cancer, growing pharmaceutical outsourcing, and increasing government funding in the life sciences sector. Moreover, countries such as India and China have established research institutes promoting cell-based research which contributes to the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market owing to the slow economic development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Need More Information Ask to our experts @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6296

Major Points form TOC for Primary Cells Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Primary Cells Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Global Primary Cells Market, By Origin

Chapter 8 Global Primary Cells Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global Primary Cells Market, By Region

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. MRFR Conclusion

Chapter 13. Appendix

TOC Continued….!

Get Amazing Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6296

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India