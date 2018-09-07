‘Pulse Mango Candy box’ & ‘Compact dispenser Rajnigandha Pearls’ win India Star & Asia Star Awards; Qualifies for World Star Awards

New Delhi, 07 September, 2018: DS Group is the proud winner of the India Star & Asia Star Awards, in the consumer packaging category organized by the Indian Institute of Packaging and Asian packaging Federation respectively. The packaging for ‘Pulse Mango Candy’ won the India Star Awards, while the ‘Rajnigandha Pearls’ compact dispenser won both the India Star and Asia Awards. Both the packaging options have qualified for the coveted World Star awards. These awards recognize the excellence in packaging design, enhanced user experience and innovation in product handling.

Speaking about the awards, Mr. Shashank Surana, VP, New Product Development, DS Group, said, “We are extremely excited about receiving recognition for two of our innovative packaging solutions. This is a cherished achievement for us as we always strive to craft the best for our consumers and create an outstanding value for them. These awards are an excellent confirmation that our dedicated efforts towards innovation are widely recognized by the industry.”

The packaging of the ‘Pulse mango candy box’ is as distinct as the candy itself. The consumers looking for a unique table top pack find this candy box very appealing. The new compact user friendly ‘Rajnigandha Pearls’ dispenser allows controlled release of the elaichi pearls hygienically. The packaging enhances the functionality and the feel of the product, while offering ease of use, on the-move.