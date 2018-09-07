TC Tungsten Carbide Manufactures the Best Quality Tungsten Carbide Rods for Metal Cutting Tool

Shenzhen, China (September 07, 2018) – Most companies engaged in the metal cutting tool manufacturing know about Tungsten carbide rods. They can get the best help from TC Tungsten Carbide for their requirement of these rods. This company is engaged in the manufacturing of these rods using new material and new technology. With their knowledge that cemented carbide rods are widely employed for metal-cutting tool manufacturing, they have manufactured the best products.

To help their customers choose the best, this company has the Tungsten Carbide rods with a couple of spiral coolant holes and with two straight coolant holes and one straight coolant hole. The other rods this company manufactures include solid core rod blanks for end mill and rod for Micro PCB drill cutting tools.

With their experience and expertise in manufacturing different tools using cemented tungsten carbide, the company also has the best collection of Tungsten Carbide Nozzles. The nozzles that this company manufactures are not just durable but are also cost-effective among the many other kinds of nozzles available in the market.

Further, the company very well knows that these nozzles are widely used for a shot and sandblasting equipment. Further, they are of the opinion that it is ideal for applying to other surface treatments, chemical industries, electronic and spray paint. When talking about the products that this company deals with, they have four slots Tungsten Carbide PDC Drill Bit Nozzle and Sandblasting nozzles for the sandblast machines.

In addition, TC-Tungsten Carbide also shares the most dependable expertise and experience in the production of Tungsten Carbide Roll. It is otherwise called as Tungsten Carbide Roller. It is something that will be ideal for mechanical descaling machines. Even it will be suitable for the steel wire rolling mills. This company deals with two types of rolls with notches and smooth grooves. The former is the ideal for cold rolling ribbed steel bars, while the latter is the ideal choice for mechanical descaling machines.

The good thing about relying on TC-Tungsten Carbide is that their hard-metal products have incomparable flexural strength and wear-resistance. The company says “Cemented carbide is an alloy material and it is made from refractory hard metal compounds and bonding metals by a powder metallurgy process. Cemented carbide is also called tungsten carbide, wolfram carbide or hard metal alloy.”

About TC Tungsten Carbide:

TC Tungsten Carbide has an extensive experience in the manufacture of cemented carbide. They have a huge collection of products that will help different manufacturing units. With their objective to bring the best quality products to their customers, this company stands as the best when it comes to Tungsten Carbide Manufacturing. Right from small products like tungsten carbide nozzles, to huge rods, the company deals with the newest and highest stock, quality Tungsten Carbide Products.

