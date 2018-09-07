The Vice Chairman of Al Badie Group’s Sister Concern Identified As The Baron Of The Stock Exchange

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 07, 2018) – It is highly understandable that with the name and fame gained by the Al Badie Group in the business arena of the United Arab Emirates, the group has the best management team. It is this team that is taking care of the responsibilities of identifying the best personnel to serve their sister concerns.

One of the sister concerns of the Al Badie Group is Al Ain Al Ahila Insurance Company. Now, the Vice Chairman of this insurance company Mr. Khalid Mohammed Juan Rashed Al-Badie Al-Dhaheri has been named as the Baron of the Stock Exchange.

This VC to the sister concern was selected by the VP of the ABG Mr. Khaled Al Badie. It is clearly visible that ABG gives the opportunity for the right talents from the fact that the Vice Chairman of the sister concerns has gained this honor. Mr. Khaled takes care of many operations in the ABG and the sister concerns to make sure that they gain good name and fame.

About Al Ain Al Ahila Insurance Company:

This company is a sister concern of ABG, where the latter holds more than 50% of shares in the insurance company.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonebourse.com/barons-bourse/Khalid-Al-Dhaheri-078CWM-E/biographie/

Contact Information:

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

