2-Ethylhexanol Market Poised to Register 6.0% CAGR through 2025

RRI’s newly published market report, “2-Ethylhexanol Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2025,” examines the 2-Ethylhexanolmarket and offers crucial market insights for the next eight years.According to the report, the chemical intermediates & solvents segment of the 2-Ethylhexanol market by product type is expected to dominate the market accounting for over73% share in overall market value by 2025 end, thereby registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025). The estimated value of the global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket in 2017 is US$ 13,828.1Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% in order to reach US$ 65,004.8Mn by the end of 2025.

Global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket dynamics

The global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket is estimated to be driven by a growing demand from the rapidly growingcoatings & paints and chemical intermediates & solvents segments. Progress pertaining to increase in construction activity– in the form of new build constructions as well as repair and maintenance activity is expected to result in the demand rise of plasticizers, and subsequently 2-Ethylhexanol. This in turn, is expected to drive 2-Ethylhexanolmarket growth across respective regions. Major players involved in the 2-Ethylhexanolare channelizing efforts towards inculcatingadvanced process development coupled with strengthening their sales & distribution infrastructure, to make the product available more easily & quickly, and thereby encourage sales volume growth. Moreover, emphasis on partnerships & collaborations to improve sales & distribution network is also expected to gain momentum during forecast period.

In the recent past, there has been a rising demand for 2-Ethylhexanol across the globe. Also, the increasing demand for coatings & paints, chemical intermediates & solvents and agrochemicals, along with a rise in extractive metallurgy operationsacross regions has been contributing to the market growth. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for 2-Ethylhexanolby both, the residential as well as nonresidential application segments.

Also, in recent times, manufacturers of 2-Ethylhexanol have also been focusing on achieving recognition for their processes in terms of advantages & economy achieved through superior technology. This, in turn, is expected to helpdrive the global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket growth, as more & more 2-Ethylhexanol producers are expected to embrace superior technologies, thereby driving profits, subsequently encouraging supply of the product to meet the rising demand. For instance, CNPC (Sinopec) has invested in the LP Oxo Technology licensed by The Dow Chemical Company & Davy Process Technology Limited

However, it has been observed that the toxic nature of 2-Ethylhexanol results in some health hazards to humans, which poses concerns regarding the handling of 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate and acrylic fiber manufacturers. This has been adversely impacting the use of 2-Ethylhexanol and its subsequent demand. Also, restrictions on the production of dioctyl phthalate (DOTP) in the North American region and some Asian countries due to environmental and health issues have also been adversely impacting the growth of the 2-Ethylhexanol market.

Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market to register a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value during 2025; Asia Pacific region anticipated to register relatively faster growth over the forecast period

Global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket forecast

On the basis of application, the coatings & solventssegment is expected towitness the highest growth by volumeduring the forecast period. As per the forecast the chemical intermediates & solvents segment is slated to account for more than 73% share in overall market value by the end of the forecast period. This is largely due to the massive applications of 2-Ethylhexanol in plasticizers applications in the chemical intermediates & solvents segment, thereby driving the market share globally.

On the basis of delivery form, the bulk containers segment of the building plasters market is anticipated to play a pivotal role in building the market revenue.The bulk containers segment is estimated to lead the overall 2-Ethylhexanolmarket accounting for an estimated share of more than45% in the global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket value in 2017. The segment is expected toregister a CAGR of 5.8% within the forecast period.

On the basis of regions,APACis anticipatedto dominate the global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket throughout the forecast period. The region’s market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.5% during the forecast period. The market of the North American region is anticipated to display the second-highest market shareduring forecast period, after APAC.These two regionsare expected to register attractive incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

Global 2-Ethylhexanolmarket competitive landscape

Some of the players reported in this study on the global 2-Ethylhexanol market are Oxea GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, Sinopec, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., GrupaAzoty S.A., INEOS Holding Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,PerstorpOrgnr, and Oltchim S.A.among others. Industry players, over the recent past, have been channelizing efforts towards embracing advancedtechnology to optimize 2-Ethylhexanol production. Moreover, partnership & collaboration strategiesadopted by 2-Ethylhexanol manufacturers to improve sales & distribution networkare expected to continue over the forecast period.