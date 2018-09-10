Haffner Law Helps Car Wreck Victims Obtain Rightful Compensation

Thousands of vehicular accidents every year leave people injured or worse. Get rightful compensation for injuries and damages incurred in a car accident with the help of Haffner Law’s personal injury lawyers.

[LOS ANGELES, 9/10/2018]—According to the latest available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than two million car crashes caused injuries in 2016. Every year, vehicular collisions cost the U.S. over $230 billion, or an average of $820 per person. That is where Haffner Law comes in.

The NHTSA’s National Motor Vehicle Crash Causation Survey revealed that cars not staying on their lanes caused the majority of crash injuries. Because of this, innocent civilians are as much a victim now as the reckless drivers. An accident that wasn’t their fault leaves them with a damaged car and a mounting hospital bill. In cases like this, it’s important to have an experienced car accident law firm, such as Haffner Law.

Negligence, Insurance Company, and Liability

Car accident lawyers at Haffner Law, a provider of excellent insurance and personal injury representation in Los Angeles, make car wreck victims understand the concept of negligence. They help victims in filing for a personal injury claim to seek compensation if they sustain injuries because of someone else’s careless driving.

After a car wreck, drivers may also face challenges when dealing with insurance companies. Some insurers settle drivers’ claims for the lowest amount possible. This is why it’s important to be represented by an experienced car accident lawyer to review insurance terms before clients sign any settlement.

At Haffner Law, auto injury attorneys have years of experience in handling injury claims from car accidents. From filing personal injury paperwork and determining who’s liable to gathering evidence and negotiating with insurance companies, Haffner Law does it all.

They have the legal knowledge to properly represent clients and help them get the compensation they rightfully deserve.

About Haffner Law

Haffner Law is a Los Angeles firm that provides representation for people who are victims of negligence or unfair treatment. For over 20 years, the firm has been committed to providing high-level representation that seeks to maximize positive results for its clients.

Visit their website at https://www.haffnerlawyers.com/.