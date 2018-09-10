Pet Jerky Treat Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 to 2028

Pet Jerky Treat Market: Introduction

Jerky meat is cured meat which has been preserved by cutting the meat into long, thin strips, and then drying it. Jerky meat can be preserved by methods such as dry curing, lethality treatment, and others. Meat for pet jerky treat is sourced from chicken, beef, duck, lamb, and pork, and is made with an additional combination of various vegetable products such as sweet potatoes and dry fruits. Pet jerky treats are preferred by pet owners, as they are rich in protein, and contain low levels of fat, hence making them ideal for supplementing the daily protein requirement of pets such as cats and dogs. Furthermore, pet jerky treats such as chicken jerky treats are typically gluten-free. Gluten is a composite of glutelins and storage protein. Gluten can cause skin problems, digestive disease, and allergy in dogs. Alongside the nutritional profile, jerky treats are ready to serve, and do not require any other preparation, thus providing convenience to pet owners.

All these factors have resulted in the inclusion of pet jerky treats in the product portfolios of key players. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration, over 3,600 dogs suffered from diseases and over 500 died in the U.S from 2007 to 2013 by eating jerky treats, which caused a setback in the global jerky treat market, as no prominent cause of the illness was detected by the FDA, but they warned to avoid jerky treats manufactured in China. Hence, key players are manufacturing their products in the U.S. and Europe, and labelling the origin of their products with the respective regions, as they have stringent government rules and regulations to adhere to for the production of cured meat, which results in a sense of assurance among pet owners. Moreover, there is an increasing shift among pet owners opting for natural diets for their pets, which is expected to drive the growth of the global pet jerky treat market over the forecast period.

Pet Jerky Treat Market Segmentation

The pet jerky treat market is classified on the basis of source, pet type, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of source, the pet jerky treat market is segmented into chicken, duck, lamb, beef, pork, and others.

On the basis of pet type, the pet jerky treat market is segmented into dogs and cats.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pet jerky treat market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet stores, departmental/ convenience stores, online retail, and other retail channels.

Global Pet Jerky Treat Market Drivers and Restraints

The demand for nutritional food for pets, long shelf life, and increasing number of pet lovers, globally, are powering the growth of the pet jerky treat products market. Moreover, pet jerky treats act as a good appetizer for pets, and the availability of various specialty products such as organic jerky treats, grain-free, etc., coupled with the increasing demographics of pet owners are expected to stimulate the growth of the global jerky treat market. However, a major restraint of the pet jerky treat market is the illness and deaths of pets associated with jerky treats, which has resulted in some hesitation among pet owners in buying jerky treats.

Pet Jerky Treat Market Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the pet jerky treat market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS, Russia, Japan, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. In the global pet jerky treat market, Europe and North America dominate the market value share, as these regions have a high population of pets, coupled with high disposable income, followed by APEJ and then Japan. APEJ is expected to lead the market in terms of growth over the forecast period, as there has been an increased penetration of pet food in the region, while Japan and MEA are anticipated to experience substantial growth.

Pet Jerky Treat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the pet jerky treat market are Mars, Inc., Nestlé S.A. (Purina), Big Heart Pet, Inc, Dogswell, TDBBS, LLC, Rocco & Roxie Supply Co., Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., and other regional players.